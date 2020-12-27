Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2022 WR Tay'Shawn Trent

The four-star prospect from Eastpoint, Mich. includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - With the Early Signing Period for the 2021 recruiting class in the rear view mirror, most of the Louisville football program's recruiting efforts have shifted to next year's class, and the Cardinals are still generating plenty of momentum out on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2022 wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent announced his top eight schools early Sunday morning, with Louisville making the cut.

Several schools from his neck of the woods as well as some regional school are in the mix; Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Indiana, West Virginia, Penn State and Kentucky are also in the running.

A 6-foot-4 & 205-pound prospect hailing from Eastpointe, Mich., Trent is a considered a top 30 wide receiver in the class and a consensus top 300 prospect in the nation according to various recruiting services. He ranks as high as No. 243 according to Rivals.

As a sophomore for East Detroit last season, Trent hauled in 20 receptions for 498 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 24.9 yards per reception and a touchdown scored on 55% of his catches.

Louisville currently does not have a commitment from the Class of 2022, but as of Dec. 27, have sent out scholarship offers to 118 uncommitted prospects in the class.

You can view Tay'Shawn Trent's junior year highlights here.

