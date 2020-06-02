The Top Individual Defensive Performances for Louisville Football in 2019

After a steep decline in overall defensive efficiency over the last few seasons, Louisville Football saw a slight bounce back in defensive coordinator Bryan Brown's first year with the program.

Although the Cards were 102nd in total defense (439 YPG) & 109th in scoring defense (33.4 PPG) in 2019, the season still had its fair share of standout defensive performances:

No. 5 - Anthony Johnson vs. Wake Forest (Oct. 12)

Although Wake Forest collectively had 686 yards of offense and 423 of it through the air, Johnson still had noteworthy moments in coverage. He posted a career high eight tackles (five solo), as well as a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

No. 4 - Chandler Jones vs. Virginia (Sept. 26)

Part of a secondary that helped hold All-ACC QB Bryce Perkins under 250 passing yards and to just one touchdown, Jones also had a career high eight tackles (seven solo) and accompanied that with his first career interception and two pass breakups.

No. 3 - CJ Avery vs. Mississippi State (Dec. 30)

In the Music City Bowl win vs. the Bulldogs in Nashville, Avery shined under the bright lights. He recorded just the second multi-sack game of the year with 2.0 (Monty Montgomery had 2.0 vs UVA), bringing his TFL total to 2.5 for the game. Also led the team with nine tackles (six solo).

No. 2 - Dorian Etheridge vs. NC State (Nov. 16)

Etheridge had a career night on the road against the Wolfpack. He notched a career-best 11 tackles (seven solo) and three pass breakups, along with his first career interception

No. 1 - Rodjay Burns vs. Wake Forest (Oct. 12)

Despite the barnburner status of this game, Burns put up the best individual defensive performance of the season. He collected 16 tackles (10 solo) for the highest total of the season, with 2.0 of them coming for a loss. He also forced a fumble and snagged an interception.

