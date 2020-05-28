Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Theodore Knox

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top seven for four-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Theodore Knox, he announced on Thursday.

Some high-profile blue bloods are in the mix to land Knox, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Baylor and Mississippi State also made the cut alongside Louisville.

A 5-foot-10 & 170-pound prospect from The Woodlands (TX) School, Knox is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the Lone Star State, the No. 37 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 and the No. 174 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

You don't proclaim yourself to be the "Fastest Player in Texas" unless you have some wheels, and Knox certainly possesses that. Whether he was lined up in the slot, running back or at wildcat QB, he had insane breakaway speed that made him hard to catch for would-be tacklers. He was limited in his junior year due to an ankle injury, but in his sophomore year he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash & 10.40 100-yard dash.

The Cards currently have ten verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, and only one offensive skill position commit:

