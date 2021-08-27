Pete Thomas, Trevion Cooley Talk Preseason

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program might be in the books, but the Cardinals are still continuing to practice and prepare for their upcoming season-opener against Ole Miss.

Following practice on Thursday, quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas and running back Trevion Cooley took time to meet with the media. They discussed how Malik Cunningham has progressed in fall camp, how Cooley has improved from the spring to now, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Quarterbacks Coach Pete Thomas

(On the improvement he's seen in Malik Cunningham, and what it has been like to watch Evan Conley vs. Brock Domann)

I think it's been a great camp so far. I think they've all made a lot of strides, a lot of improvements, In terms of Malik, he's done a great job of sitting in the pocket, trusting his reads. We all know what he can do on the run outside of the pocket, but I think he's made tremendous strides in terms of sitting in the pocket, and becoming a more polished passer. Evan Conley has had a great camp, I feel like he's really back to his 2019 form. He's a very, very solid, very capable backup, that we feel great about putting in the game if we had to. Brock's coming along. Honestly, everything is pretty new to him in terms of how we do stuff here. But he's had a pretty solid camp as well.



(On how Cunningham has taken his 2020 experiences to become a better passer)

This offseason, he made the decision to change the way he approached the game. Spent more time in the film room, became a better leader, more vocal leader, really dove into what we're trying to do on offense, and I think it's showed this fall camp. The more confident you are in terms of your abilities, but also knowing the offense, knowing where to go with the ball, the better quarterback, you're going to be. I feel like he's really made those strides off the field, and it's translated to his performance on the field this fall camp.



(On how Cunningham has progressed as a leader)

He's a more vocal leader. He is the leader of the offense. I think with the way he plays, but also vocally, he's been great in that regard, and I think it's showed this fall camp in terms of his play on the field. The guys trust them, the guys respect him, and the guys are gonna follow him.



(On how Cunningham has improved his footwork)

I think he's become a lot more comfortable sitting in the pocket. I'm a firm believer, no matter what you can do outside the pocket, your money is made as a quarterback five to eight yards right behind the center. At the end of the day, you're gonna have to throw the football to win games, and I think he's made big strides in terms of sitting the pocket, going through his reads, trusting the O-line that they're gonna protect that spot, instead of just one read and get out of the pocket. I think not only is that gonna make him a better quarterback, in turn, it's gonna make us a better offense and a better team.



(On how Cunningham has improved in taking what the defense gives him)

That's part of being a great athlete. Malik is a great athlete, one of the best athletes on the field every time we step on the field, and he's always going to try to make that great play. The problem is, that can get you in trouble sometimes. Sometimes the defense wins, and that's what we tell him. Sometimes the defense wins, and you got to throw it away or check it down to the running back. Don't force things down the field. Sometimes, being in 2nd and 10 is fine. The things we got to limit are, honestly, the turnovers, but even the negative plays. 2nd and 18 is hard to call, but 2nd and 10, it's still very manageable. Not forcing things, not feeling like he always has to try to make the spectacular play, I think will put us in better positions offensively.



(On how Cunningham has developed the relationship with the wide receivers with Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick gone)

Obviously, we're gonna miss Tutu and Dez. I mean, a second and fourth round draft pick. But I think we have very, very solid and very, very capable receivers. We have six, seven, eight receivers, and then you got Marshon Ford. I know Malik is very, very close with a lot of the receivers, and they spend a lot of time together off the field, but also in the film room. They were always watching film this spring, this summer, watching extra film during fall camp. I think having that relationship with them off the field will translate to better camaraderie on the field. In terms of this receiver depth, I think there's a lot of receivers that Malik trusts and feels good about. I'm looking forward to seeing all of them play.

(On how Cunningham has been in terms of keeping control of the ball)

You can tell he's consciously working on it, and I think it's translating. You can tell when he's running the ball, he's keeping it higher, and has better grasp of the ball. We do a turnover circuit almost every single day, so obviously that's big in terms of when he's out in the open field running. But I think in the pocket, just keeping two hands on the ball, not dropping the ball down by his knee, and then not forcing things when they're not there. Throw it away or check the ball down. I think he's made a very conscious effort with that, and he's been pretty locked in, in terms of that regard.



(On the conversations he's had with Cunningham to protect himself as a runner)

Just to be smart. He's gonna be an aggressive runner, obviously that's what myself and coach Satt want him to do - be an aggressive runner. But also be smart about when to run out of bounds. Let's say he already has a first down, there's three guys closing in on him, you got the first down, step out of bounds. Live to play the next play. Obviously, if you're if it's 3rd and 6 and he's scrambling, go get the first down. I think Malik really understands how and when to protect himself now, which hopefully will keep him on field more.

Running Back Trevion Cooley

(On what his focus has been since the spring coming into fall camp)

The main focus was building my confidence. I came off a little nick, just getting adjusted as well, getting comfortable with the offense, obviously with a new place. Those were the main factors. The biggest parts that played in a good fall camp for me.



(On what he's learned from the running backs in front of him)

Those guys are hard workers, day in and day out, especially Mitch (Jalen Mitchell). This guy's in here 24/7, literally. Just learning how to put great work ethic with talent. That was my biggest thing just learning from Jalen. Obviously, those guys encouraging me and helping me become more confident as well.



(On how much different he is body-wise)

I came in a little hefty. I came off an injury from high school, plus quarantine weight, that all played a part in how big I came in. North Carolina was shut down for a while as well, so I can't really work out. But it helped me feel a lot better. I feel a lot better, I'm more conditioned, I'm in better shape, cut off the baby fat. I just run a lot better at the weight I am now (205 pounds).



(On how much getting this much experience as a freshman prepares him for the rest of his collegiate career)

I've always been the underdog, even in high school you can go back and look. I didn't start that many games in high school. My biggest thing coming in was just learning as much as I can, being a sponge. Those guys have been here for two, three, four years, and this will be my first time playing in college. So I was really just learning as much as I could, and just take it and run with it.



(On what goes through his mind knowing that he will contribute in some from this season)

Not anything. I just take everything day by day. That's my mindset, that's what coach (De'Rail) Sims has instilled in me. Stay humble, keep working hard, anything can happen. Being humble enough to know that I eventually will be great, these people here are pushing me so hard, they're pushing every one of us so hard. We have a lot of great people here that's pushing me, that's pushing the people in the room, just pushing this team to become better. Just knowing that I would get a chance to play is exciting for me, because I haven't played football in about two years now. This is one of those deals where I feel like I have a lot to prove to myself more than to others.



(On what it was like playing in the scrimmage after having not played football in so long)

Those guys on that defense hit pretty hard. They pretty hard man, I would say that. Going against CJ Avery, Monty Montgomery, YaYa (Diaby), Ashton Gillotte, guys like that, that's tough going against those guys every day. It's made me a lot better, honestly, from scrimmage one to scrimmage two. You can see a lot of growth just in a week. Just from going live for the first time, and just taking hit from those guys really helped me adapt to what it would be like in a game.



(Photo of Pete Thomas, Malik Cunningham: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

