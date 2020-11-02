SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville OLB Thurman Geathers Opts Out of 2020 Season

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville outside linebacker Thurman Geathers will opt out for the remainder of the 2020 season, first reported from Rivals and later confirmed by Louisville Report by the university.

A consensus three-star prospect coming out of high school, Geathers joined the Cardinals as part of the Class of 2018 - the final full recruiting class under former head coach Bobby Petrino.

Geathers redshirted in 2018 and appeared in all 13 games in 2019 on defense and on special teams, although his lone stat logged that year was a quarterback hurry on Oct. 26 vs. Virginia.

He played in the first six games of the 2020 season, logging 4 assisted tackles, two QB hurries and half a sack. He did not play in Louisville's most recent game vs. Virginia Tech, despite the Cardinals being short six defenders due to COVID-19.

Louisville will be back in action next weekend, taking on the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Va. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8:00 p.m.

(Photo of Thurman Geathers: University of Louisville Athletics)

