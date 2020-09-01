Louisville's Tight End Competition Heating Up in Year Two

Heading into year two of the Scott Satterfield era, you'd be hard-pressed to find a unit on the Louisville football program that has not made some sort of progress between now and the end of the 2019 season. From the quarterbacks to the outside linebackers, every position group on the Cardinals roster had taken some sort of step forward whether big or small.

The tight end room has been no exception. Like most other units for the Cardinals, that has been due to an increase in meaningful depth from a year ago.

Of course when mentioning the Louisville tight end room, the conversation starts with Marshon Ford. In 2019 the redshirt junior led the ACC in touchdown receptions by a tight end with seven, and has only gotten more comfortable in year two of the system.

"He just a pretty savvy guy," tight ends coach Stu Holt said in a teleconference following practice Tuesday. "He's kind of a natural at understanding where he needs to be no matter what we're asking him to do."

While Ford is unquestionably the starter at tight end, Ean Pfeifer will get plenty of reps as well after earning a sixth year of eligibility. Based on his performance through fall camp, the former offensive lineman looks to have a more impactful role in the passing game for his final year.

"He looked extremely good out there," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said last month during camp. "He looked good running routes, he looked good at catching the football, and obviously what we asked him to do from a blocking standpoint he looked really, really good."

But it's not just a two-man show in the tight end room. Redshirt freshman Dez Melton & redshirt junior Isaac Martin have also caught Holt's eye during the preseason. Holt says that the duo has put their physical abilities on display during camp, and that both have done well in the weight room whether that's bulking up or slimming down.

Holt also made sure to note that freshmen Duane Martin, Francis Sherman, Desmond Daniels and Josh Lifson had all held their weight in camp as well. As a result of the entire group of tight ends collectively moving forward, the positional battles have been much more fierce during this year as opposed to last.

"It's tough, man," Ford said when asked to describe the competition at his position through camp. "We all bring something different to the table."

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Wednesday, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

