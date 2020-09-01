SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville's Tight End Competition Heating Up in Year Two

MatthewMcGavic

Heading into year two of the Scott Satterfield era, you'd be hard-pressed to find a unit on the Louisville football program that has not made some sort of progress between now and the end of the 2019 season. From the quarterbacks to the outside linebackers, every position group on the Cardinals roster had taken some sort of step forward whether big or small.

The tight end room has been no exception. Like most other units for the Cardinals, that has been due to an increase in meaningful depth from a year ago.

Of course when mentioning the Louisville tight end room, the conversation starts with Marshon Ford. In 2019 the redshirt junior led the ACC in touchdown receptions by a tight end with seven, and has only gotten more comfortable in year two of the system.

"He just a pretty savvy guy," tight ends coach Stu Holt said in a teleconference following practice Tuesday. "He's kind of a natural at understanding where he needs to be no matter what we're asking him to do."

While Ford is unquestionably the starter at tight end, Ean Pfeifer will get plenty of reps as well after earning a sixth year of eligibility. Based on his performance through fall camp, the former offensive lineman looks to have a more impactful role in the passing game for his final year.

"He looked extremely good out there," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said last month during camp. "He looked good running routes, he looked good at catching the football, and obviously what we asked him to do from a blocking standpoint he looked really, really good."

But it's not just a two-man show in the tight end room. Redshirt freshman Dez Melton & redshirt junior Isaac Martin have also caught Holt's eye during the preseason. Holt says that the duo has put their physical abilities on display during camp, and that both have done well in the weight room whether that's bulking up or slimming down.

Holt also made sure to note that freshmen Duane Martin, Francis Sherman, Desmond Daniels and Josh Lifson had all held their weight in camp as well. As a result of the entire group of tight ends collectively moving forward, the positional battles have been much more fierce during this year as opposed to last.

"It's tough, man," Ford said when asked to describe the competition at his position through camp. "We all bring something different to the table."

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Wednesday, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kickoff Times Released for Five Louisville Games

With the 2020 season less than two weeks away, Louisville football now knows their kickoff times against WKU, Miami, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Notre Dame.

MatthewMcGavic

Numerous 2022 prospects receiving interest from Louisville

Sept. 1 marks the first day that the Louisville football program can send texts and graphics to Class of 2022 prospects, and we're starting to have some idea of what the Cardinals' recruiting board looks like.

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the Majors: September 2020 Update

Taking a look at how former University of Louisville baseball players are currently performing across Major League Baseball

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's 2020 ACC & National Championship Odds Updated

With less than two weeks until the beginning of the regular season, here are Louisville's updated odds on not only winning the ACC Championship, but the College Football Playoff as well.

MatthewMcGavic

Five Louisville Records That Could Fall in 2020

The Cardinals featured several record-breaking performances during their turnaround 2019 season, and year two of the Scott Satterfield era could see more records be broken.

MatthewMcGavic

Tracking Opposing Players to Opt Out of 2020 Football Season

A running list of players who have opted out of the 2020 college football season that would have faced the Louisville Cardinals.

MatthewMcGavic

Sean Moth details his favorite moments as Louisville PA announcer

Sean Moth made plenty of memories in his time as Louisville's public address announcer, and these were some of his favorite during his 21 years at the mic.

MatthewMcGavic

MamsO214

Louisville Coaches Cultivating Atmosphere of Love & Respect

In addition to finding ways to help be the change in their community, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff continue to promote a loving and understanding football program.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville developing ideas to promote positive change

Cardinals determined to use their platform in a positive way for local community

samdraut

Louisville commit Zen Michalski progressing as a leader

Floyd Central offensive tackle and Louisville commit Zen Michalski has taken many steps forward as a football player, but perhaps none more than in his abilities as a leader.

MatthewMcGavic