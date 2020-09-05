SI.com
Tight Ends Hold Several Expectations in Louisville's Offense

MatthewMcGavic

By now, everyone knows about the offensive renaissance that Louisville underwent in Scott Satterfield's first year as the head coach.

The Cardinals featured a top-30 offense in FBS a season ago, thanks primarily to the efforts of quarterback Micale Cunningham, running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell - all of whom are Maxwell Award watch list candidates.

While those three and their respective positions garnered most of the attention given to the program in 2019, some credit is also due to the group of tight ends. Reason being is that in the Cards' zone blocking scheme, the minutiae between plays typically revolves around that position group.

"They're the adjusters," tight ends coach Stu Holt said in a teleconference after practice Tuesday. "We have our basic concepts in the run game and passing game. Whenever we make subtle changes to those concepts, it typically involves the tight end."

As you can imagine when wielding that kind of power as it pertains to the scheme they run, Holt expects a lot out of his group of guys. He looks for a tight end who can play on or off the ball, who can both block and catch, who understands pass protections as well as the coverage in front of him.

"We need 'headsy' players - guys that are level headed or good when the pressure's on, because they're typically gonna have to produce in big situations," Holt said.

It's a lot to ask no doubt, but the tight ends for the Cardinals are far from overwhelmed. Just ask Marshon Ford, who led the ACC in touchdown receptions by a tight end with seven and finished with 20 receptions for 292 yards.

"That's just what we gotta do, that's our job," Ford said. "Everybody on offense, you complete your job you do your job, all in together as one we'll be a good offense. ... it's just simple things like that that we're all trying to get better at to be a better team."

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Monday, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

