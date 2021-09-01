Titans Sign Former Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick to Practice Squad

He was waived on Tuesday as part of the NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick might not have made the active roster for the Titans, but there is still a chance he plays for Tennessee this season. The organization announced Wednesday that they had signed 12 players to their 16-man practice squad, one of which was Fitzpatrick.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound receiver was originally taken in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans, with Tennessee actually trading away their No. 126 pick, No. 166 pick and No. 232 pick to the Carolina Panthers in order to take him with the No. 109 pick.

But once training camp started, he struggled mightily. He had issues with drops all throughout the preseason, even to the point where Titans head coach Mike Vrabel publicly called him out. In three preseason games, he logged only three receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, and was waived on Tuesday ahead of the NFL's league-mandated 53-man roster cut deadline.

During his final year with Louisville, Fitzpatrick led the team in receiving yards (833) and yards per catch (19.37), was second in receptions with 43, trailing only Tutu Atwell's 46. He also finished with three receiving touchdowns, resulting in being named a Second Team All-ACC selection.

The Southfield, Mich. native left the Cardinals as one of the top receivers in program history, and perhaps even one of the most underrated. His 21 career touchdown receptions is fifth in school history, and his 2,512 career receiving yards are sixth.

(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick, Herb Miller: Kim Klement - USA TODAY Sports)

