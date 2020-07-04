Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

Matthew McGavic

Louisville might only be taking a single quarterback in this class, but the competition to land that spot is starting to heat up. Three-star Class of 2021 dual threat quarterback TJ Lewis, who named the Cardinals in his top ten school earlier this month, has updated his top schools to just five with Louisville still in the running.

UCF, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech & Georgia Southern are the Cards' remaining competition for the Glynn Academy (GA) product; while Boston College, Cincinnati, Virginia Georgia State, Northwestern & Coastal Carolina all got the axe.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect based out of Brunswick is the No. 27 dual threat QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 79 prospect in the football-rich state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite.

He might not have the most extensive offer sheet, but has some fairly impressive film. On designed quarterback runs, he able to find the rushing lanes quickly and is a fairly physical runner. As far as his passing abilities go, he able to make throws while under pressure and has good accuracy on intermediate throws.

TJ Lewis' Junior Year Highlights:

With Justin Lamson committing to Syracuse, the Cards now have three '21 quarterback prospects that they are heavily pursuing. The Cards are early favorites for Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Fame Deion Sanders; but also southpaw signal caller Jaylen Henderson.

The Cards currently have nineteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

