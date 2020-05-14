Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon

The University of Louisville football program has made the top ten for Class of 2021 wide recover Demetrius Cannon, he announced Wednesday.

Plenty of midwestern teams as well as a few rivals also made the cut to land Cannon, as Missouri, Arkansas, Penn State, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky are also in the running.

A consensus three-star prospect, Cannon is the No. 6 player in the state of Missouri, the No. 78 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 471 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

He is a big, physical receiver who could also take reps as a tight end, as he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205-pounds. As you can imagine, he was the go-to goal-line fade receiver for St. Louis' Trinity Catholic HS, and had a very high success rate in that department. He also has enough agility and route running ability to be a threat in the short-intermediate game, particularly on comeback routes and screens.

He is one of 32 uncommitted Class of 2021 wide receivers to hold an offers from the Cards. Louisville currently boasts six commitments for the Class of 2021:

