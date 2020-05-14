Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top ten for Class of 2021 wide recover Demetrius Cannon, he announced Wednesday.

Plenty of midwestern teams as well as a few rivals also made the cut to land Cannon, as Missouri, Arkansas, Penn State, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky are also in the running.

A consensus three-star prospect, Cannon is the No. 6 player in the state of Missouri, the No. 78 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 471 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

He is a big, physical receiver who could also take reps as a tight end, as he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205-pounds. As you can imagine, he was the go-to goal-line fade receiver for St. Louis' Trinity Catholic HS, and had a very high success rate in that department. He also has enough agility and route running ability to be a threat in the short-intermediate game, particularly on comeback routes and screens.

He is one of 32 uncommitted Class of 2021 wide receivers to hold an offers from the Cards. Louisville currently boasts six commitments for the Class of 2021:

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to June 30th

Once again, the current recruiting dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville head coaching position fit perfectly for Ryan Blagg

Assistant coach at Baylor announced as Louisville men's golf head coach to replace Mark Crabtree

samdraut

Ryan Blagg named Louisville men's golf head coach

Assistant coach from Baylor replacing long-time coach Mark Crabtree, who is retiring

samdraut

David Johnson wants to grow as a leader

Point guard led ACC in assists among freshmen in conference games in 2019-20

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 ATH Dink Jackson

The four-star prospect out of Florida includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

David Johnson: Louisville 'could have made a really big run' in NCAA Tournament

Louisville men's basketball freshman point guard David Johnson believes his Cardinals "could have made a really big run" had the ACC & NCAA Tournaments not been cancelled.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte

The three-star prospects from Boca Raton includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

New roles developing in offseason for Louisville women's soccer

Cardinals reached second round of NCAA Tournament in 2019 for second time in program history

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 SF Harrison Ingram

The five-star wing from Dallas has included Louisville men's basketball in his top 10 schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville ranked No. 8 in Baseball America's 'Never Too Early' 2021 College Top 25 Poll

The Louisville Baseball program comes in at No. 8 in the Baseball America 'Never Too Early' 2021 preseason poll.

Matthew McGavic