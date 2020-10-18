What Head Coach Scott Satterfield & Louisville Players Said After 12-7 Loss vs. Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, In. - Louisville fell short in their efforts against No. 4 Notre Dame, falling 12-7 to the hands of the Fighting Irish for their fourth straight conference loss.

Here's what Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, quarterback Malik Cunningham, inside linebacker Monty Montgomery and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark had to say following the loss:

Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield:

(Opening Statement)

First of all just congratulate Notre Dame finding a way to win there at the end, things that we that we're still learning and we got to be able to do. I told our guys in our locker room that I was proud of them, but I was really proud of how they handled his week. We were in this game, had an opportunity at the end here to get a victory. What I was most proud of is the way we handled this week. The guys came in and did a lot of things better this week in their preparation and how they handled themselves. Those are the things we got to get a lot better at if we want to have a successful program, That's what we're looking at of a program having a great success, but it starts on a daily basis. Then the guys went and competed today. I thought our defense did a much better job limiting big plays today, they tackled a lot better - we still missing tackles - but they tackled a lot better. They gave ourselves a chance. Then offensively, we didn't have very many plays at all - some of the fewest amount of plays that I believe I've ever ran in a game. I think 45 plays. (Notre Dame) did a great job of staying on the field, and we didn't do as good a job with that. We had a couple penalties late in the second half that hurt us offensively, that put us behind the sticks and it's hard to - against a good defense - to get first downs when you have that situation happen. But I gotta say guys came out and played hard. There's a lot of great things that we can build off of as we head to next week.



(On what went wrong offensively)

We were 3-9 (on third down) and 1-1 on fourth down. So that's 4-10, 40%, which is not great, it's probably average there. We just didn't have a lot of opportunities. I thought they did a great job. They had a 96-yard drive, then the fourth quarter they got the ball with seven and a half minutes to go - we don't get it back. They had a lot of really good drives, so we didn't have very many opportunities. For us, have to be able to get the first downs and sustain those. We were going against a really good defense - I think number one in third down defense in the ACC coming in at 18%. It ended up limiting opportunities for us offensively. We ended up getting a lot of long yardage situations on third down, which is hard to be able to convert those. We got to do a better job on first down. I thought they did a good job to stuff the run, in particularly the first half. We couldn't get anything going on that first and 10. You got to be able to get some yards on first and 10 in order to give yourself a chance on third down. So we obviously got to do a lot better job in that scenario.



(On the explanation for the illegal block penalty on the onside kick recovery)

We're always trying to find ways on special teams to maybe try to steal a possession. We had just taken the lead, thought was a great opportunity. We were kicking into the wind. You feel like you're probably not going to get a very big kick anyway. You're just trying to catch the up guys, maybe not paying attention and running back for the return. It was a good kick, but what ended up happening was our guy ended up making contact with their front line player before the ball went 10 yards. That was the ruling once they went back and got it. The ball actually went 10 yards and we fell on it - that was all legal. But prior to the ball going 10 yards, our guy made contact right before the ball went to 10 yards.



(On first down plays)

They did a good job. Our very first play of the game, Hawkins almost broken really one. Just block away from breaking it all the way. We script our first 10 plays. So when you get the first down, it's kind of what calls end up falling on the call sheet. We mixed run and pass within that template. The way it worked out, it probably was more run by the way it worked out. We didn't get to the call sheet, we didn't get through the 10 plays until the second half - which has never happened for me. So it tells you the amount of few plays we ran in the first half. The second half, we were calling a little bit more pass plays on first and 10. It's a cat and mouse game. You're trying to figure out ways to get the ball down the field, but we just didn't have many opportunities. Bottom line.



(On ditching the script or sticking to it)

Again, it's the first time we've ever had - I called the 10th play in the second half - the first play the second half. That's very unusual. We study these plays, we studied all week and you find these plays that you think are going to be really good plays against them, and some of them were. We just didn't convert the third downs in the first half, and able to get all plays off the sheet. We felt like we had a good plan, you just stick with it. I mean, we've never had to go away from that with that scenario.



(On the schematic approach against the defense)

Well we knew that would want to run the football, so we better have enough guys around the ball in order to try to stop that run. Their running back still had 127 yards on 25 carries. He had a solid day. I think for the most part, we limited those those big plays, and that that was the whole key: to have enough hats around the football. When we got into passing scenarios, I thought our guys did a really good job with that. We didn't create a ton of pressure. Monty Montgomery had a couple sacks early in the game, but our DBs I thought played a better job on the back end of defending the pass and making those passes contested. That was a big difference in the game, which we haven't done much of that this year. I think just loading the box and having a couple extra hats around the ball was the difference.



(On if he saw opportunities on film to get pressure)

Not necessarily. We know coming in, we have not had as many sacks as we'd like to have. Coming in, I thought our guys did a great job with the plan of knowing when to bring pressure, and giving them some different looks to be able to bring some linebackers to get in the backfield. We're having a hard time when we just rush our defensive line to get to the quarterback. I thought tonight, or this afternoon, we did a better job of dialing up some pressures and getting our linebackers involved with the pass rush. I think that was one of the main differences in being able to get to the quarterback.



(On the game plan and Malik Cunningham)

I thought at half time we came up with a pretty good plan coming back out knowing that we're gonna get the ball. We ended up with a big drive going down there, got a fourth down conversion which was huge in order to keep that drive going. We throw up a nice rail route to Hawkins down the sideline, almost scored and then of course scored on the next play. But very efficient today, we wanted to have a good efficient plan. We knew coming in, they do a good job of staying back in their cover three look - the corners and safeties are very deep. They don't give up many big plays at all. We had a plan of throwing the ball underneath and trying to convert that way. and I think that's why Malik was better in his completion percentage. We just didn't have as many big plays as we'd have liked. They did a good job of making tackles. Certainly looking back on it, maybe we'd throw it a little bit more on first down as we look back on the game. But again, when you don't even run 50 plays it's hard to get any kind of rhythm throwing the ball. We only have the ball for 45 plays, and we threw it 21. We just got to a much better job when we when we do run the ball.



(On when Malik briefly went out)

It was a lower leg injury, dinged up a little bit. We got that worked out and he had some cramping going on as well in his arm. We didn't want to take a chance with that if you're out there on the last drive there and you're trying to throw the ball and you get cramping going on in your throwing arm. That's why we put Evan in there for a couple plays.

(On the offense's net step)

Just continuing to press forward with what we're trying to do. Finding ways to get the ball to the playmakers, doing a better job trying to get the running game going. Not turning the ball over was awesome. We got to continue to do that. We're not creating many turnovers, so you certainly can't turn the ball over. It doesn't give yourself a chance. But by us taking care of the ball today, we gave ourselves a chance. I felt like today was one of, maybe the first time this year, that we were not killing ourselves in field position. I felt like we had pretty decent field position throughout the day. Not bad like we've been having. In the past, we've been backed up so many times. I was worried about that coming into the game because it was very windy out here today. That's another reason why maybe you don't throw the ball down the field as far, you have more underneath throws - kind of what we're looking at as well. I think we got to continue to move on and find ways to get big plays. We last year we were a big play offense, this year not so much. Not as many big plays, but we got a lot of same guys. Continuing to find ways to get the ball down the field with these guys is what we got to continue to work on.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

(On what went wrong offensively)

I would definitely say the penalties on the offensive side of ball when we were driving. That's a really good team and they often really slow the game down, so the opportunities that we had - there were not a lot opportunities. Those things killed us today.



(On if he was surprised at how well Notre Dame stuffed first downs runs)

I mean, that's a really good football team - very disciplined and very good up front. But I just feel like they really do anything that we weren't ready for. Like I said, we give them opportunities to catch them we have to (capitalize).



(On if it came down to the offense not being crisp enough)

I would definitely say that. Not turning the ball over was something that we harped on all week, and it was good that we didn't turn the ball over. But the chances that we did get, we got an execute those a little bit better, and we want to win the big games like that.



(On what's different offensively this year compared to last)

A lot of teams watch film, they know who you want to go deep with. So when you put the safety back there that takes away the deep ball, and that's what Notre Dame did today. They didn't let us get over the top today, so we had to take what we had underneath.



(On the defensive progress coming off of GT game)

It was like night and day, those guys are flying to the ball. They were doing their assignments, they just looked very good. They bent a little bit, but they did not break. Those guys did their job today, salute to those guys.



(On if the defense gives them confidence to win)

Oh yeah, most definitely. I mean any team when their defense player plays good, it gives the offense more confidence to know that defense got their back. We had a lot of confidence going into this game, we were looking forward to this game. That was a big game and we had it right there, we just gotta find ways to finish and eliminate the mistakes.



(On the week of practice leading up to the game)

It was more focused. The leaders really stepped up this week. We had a couple more leaders (step up). You don't have to be an old guy or a young guy, anybody can lead and lot of those guys used their voice. You could just see it throughout the week, throughout the building, so much joy and energy and love for one another. That stuff rolls over into Saturday's game and the preparation we did were like lights out. We were on our stuff this week on both sides of the ball. You could tell by today, besides the little mistakes, we were right there in that game. It sucks the way that it ended because of the preparation that we put in.

(On the motivation to capitalize on a good defensive performance)

It definitely motivates us to try to get this thing turned around because the defense played so well. Like coach always says, you get another day at it tomorrow. We're gonna go back to work and fix the things that we messed up today and get ready for Florida State.



(On if the wind was a factor and the ND defense)

It was kind of windy, but like it wasn't too bad. We still could throw in it. On the defensive aside, all those guys played well. I can't find anybody that stood out that made a lot of plays, they're just a really good defense.

(On the takeaways for the rest of the season)

Just the energy, the positivity and the will to go down on and get a score for the defense. With us getting the ball back (at half) and going out there and making a statement, that was big. Unfortunately, the onside kick, we didn't get it. I just feel like that kind of like, it wasn't a killer, but we was so ready to go back out there. That kind of hurt us on offensive side, but we didn't dwell on it. We tried to try to do what we had to do to get a win, but we came up short.

Inside Linebacker Monty Montgomery

(On the preparation during the week)

Honestly, we had to focus more on details and tackling. That was the major thing we were focusing on this whole week



(On if he saw opportunities to make plays watching film)

Most definitely. I feel like we harped on our opportunities, but I feel like we could have done more in the passing aspect of the game.



(On if the 'chip on their shoulder' was back and if they proved something vs. ND)

I feel like we have to prove something every week just because our offense is so talented. We're definitely getting better and better each and every week.



(On how to be come more consistent and carry over the momentum)

Focus on the detail. We have to focus on the detail.



(On if he senses that the defense will continue to get better)

Yes. Honestly, we're much better, much more developed, much more precise with everything we've been working on. We're gonna keep on getting better week by week. I honestly feel like we have a chance to be the best team in the country.



(On if the performance adds to their confidence)

It definitely builds confidence just to know that we were stopping them from scoring big points. We just have to be more consistent. We have to be able to like limit them to no points at all. But it's definitely a confidence booster.

Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

(On the secondary's performance)

I feel like we balled out. There was some mistakes that we left on the field, but playing the game that's what happens. But as a whole secondary, I feel like this is the best we've played all season. I'm proud of everybody in the second day and up front.

(On if the defense felt like they had something to prove)

Of course. We've been known as the underdogs for a while now, and now we're just trying to - we got a chip on our shoulder. Coming into this game we don't really pay attention to the news or what everybody says but, you know, you see it. So when we see it, we just gotta put our head down, keep grinding and know that we're the underdogs and fight like we did today. I feel like we do have a chip on our shoulder. At the end of the day, there was more than zero points on the board so we still got work to do.



(On if they saw anything on film regarding Ian Book that they could take advantage of)

We know that he was scrambler. He was scrambling to run sometimes, and that's what he hit us with a couple times. We had to be disciplined and get some sacks on that but also just stand with our man. When he starts scrambling, he will also look the pass the ball, We know if we stay with our man, he will have nobody to throw to. That's how we were able to take advantage of that.

(On the attitude this performance brings to practice)

It brings a lot of motivation to the guys on this defense. I feel like we knew we had it in us. When we played in the Pitt game, we kind of showed it but not all the way. Then the next game against Georgia Tech, we didn't really show it as much. This game, we kind of brought that swagger back. I feel like going into practice tomorrow we're gonna have a lot of people who focused and reading to attack. So I have full confidence going into the Florida State game on this defense, and I feel like we're gonna get the job done.



(On how to make the defense more consistent)

It's the way you prepare. All week is how you prepare. No distractions all week. We had a pretty good week, we brought a lot of energy into practice. Georgia Tech week, I can say that we didn't really bring as much energy in practice and it starts in practice. This week in practice, our leaders and myself, we got to bring that energy. When we bring that energy to the team, it's a different aspect that we look at and how we how we perform too. I feel like the energy during practice, and how dialed in we are and how focused we are during practice will show the results that we need to see on Saturday. Leading up to this game, like I said, we were really focused. Dialed in, locked in on every assignment. Our defense showed that.

(Photo of Kei’Trel Clark: Atlantic Coast Conference)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp