What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 41-3 Win vs. Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With Lamar Jackson in town for his jersey retirement, the Louisville football program was able to put on a show for the former Heisman Trophy winner, routing Syracuse to the tune 41-3.

Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, wide receiver Tyler Harrell, quarterback Malik Cunningham and linebacker Dorian Jones had to say following the win:

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

(Opening Statement)

“Well, first of all I just want to say thoughts and prayers go out to Dejmi Dumervil’s family, that was tragic news this week. It's tough on our team. We had a tough week anyway this past week, coming off to tough losses, and particularly the Clemson game coming on so short, so close to winning, that was a tough one to get over. I was proud of our team with the resiliency they showed this week and how they came out today. This team that we played today was a 5-4 team, three of their four losses were by three points. One was in overtime to Wake Forest and we knew they were a good football team. Our defense came out and really shut down their offense, which is a tremendous feat in itself because their running back was number two in the country in rushing and that quarterback is really good, too, he can run, as well. Our defense did a great job with that, holding them out of the end zone early. Our offense takes the ball, (Jalen) Mitchell sets the tone running the football on the first draft and we end up scoring a touchdown. I though Malik (Cunningham) showed great poise today was able to distribute the football throwing the ball and those guys made some great plays. We wanted to make an effort to get the ball to Tyler Harrell. He was the kickoff return guy today and then also made some great catches in the passing game. (Ahmari) Huggins-Bruce great contribution from him, he showed his speed, his quickness, getting two touchdowns. In the second half, we really didn't do a whole lot, but we didn't really need to. I think the best stat today was 41-3. And that was huge. I thought we needed that. We've had so many close games this year, we needed to have a game like this. We played a lot of players today. A lot of young guys got to play. It was good to see that, and we got contributions in all three phases. It wasn’t just one phase; it was all three phases. There was a nice punt return by Jordan Watkins there. I just thought all three phases did a great job and today was a great, solid team win. Now it sets up for us with a short week, five-day turnaround and we go play Duke down in Durham. We have a lot riding on this game, it’s an opportunity to get bowl eligible and that's huge for our players.”

(Was this the best first half execution of the season?)

“It was huge for us in the first half, defensively it was awesome. Defense, I think forced them into 0-for-6 on third down. The offense was very efficient, both running and throwing the football, and getting touchdowns was huge, as well, not just settling for field goals. We were on track, the guys got a lot of momentum and once we got it, it's hard to lose it and the only thing that screwed it up was halftime. I think we were pretty much rolling in that first half, everything was going right for us. We haven’t had that all year and that was fun to see and fun to be a part of.”

(About playing in the game that didn’t go deep into the fourth quarter)

“It was glorious. I can promise you that. My mom tells me ‘quit making those so close’. Today was awesome to be able to relax in the second half and play a lot of players. That is one thing we haven’t been able to do. We played a lot of players but now we got to play a lot of players – unload the bench so to speak on those last two drives.”

(About the defense being stout against the run)

“I think we have done very well all season stopping the run. I think that has been one of our strengths defensively. We have given up passing yards and passing touchdowns. I think probably the biggest thing we do there is with our defensive front. We rotate a lot of guys up front. But we are always moving them, angling them, making it hard for the offensive line to know where or how we are going to be. We are not just stationary targets. I think those guys are good. If you just sit there in your technique, they are going to block you. If you are moving on them, it gives them a hard time to redirect. What that also enables is for your linebackers to get freed up to make tackles. That is what we do a really good job of. When our defense is fitting right, it is hard to move the ball on offense when they do that. That was what was happening tonight. Our coaches did a great job of game planning this week, knowing we had to stop and that was the run. We also did a great job with the pass game. They threw 46 yards today. I think our secondary did well. It was a dominating performance by our defense which is incredible.“

(When Coach know that the team was going recover from last week’s loss)

“It was probably midway through the first quarter when I really knew. This was a hard week, there was a lot of things going on. Then with the tragic news that we heard toward the end of the week it made it even worse. Our guys came out this week and were solid in their preparation. Our scout team, and chase teams did an unbelievable job this week. I told them that on Friday before went to the hotel. I truly did not know until he came out and started playing. We had a great meeting last night as a team. They decided to go out there and get it done. Bottom line, that was fun to see, and what was so awesome for me as a coach is it was everybody. It wasn't just one side of the ball, or one phase, it was all three phases. The team made their mind up to go out and play for each other. That was the best thing.”

(About quick turnaround for next week’s game)

“Here, at the end of the season, you got a five-day turnaround that's tough physically and mentally on our guys. A win like this helps the mental part of it. Beginning the season, we played three games in 12 days. I knew how we attacked that would help us this week. We'll approach it like the way when we played Ole Miss and EKU that situation was similar. Our guys know the plan and know what we'll be doing. Essentially, what we are going to do is eliminate what would be a Tuesday or Wednesday practice. One of those is usually a hard workday. Tomorrow would normally be corrections, but we're going to jump on Duke tomorrow. We will focus on Duke tomorrow. We'll practice again on Monday. Tuesday's going to be a no sweat walkthrough for us. Then run through it and head out so it's more mental more than anything. We will not put on shoulder pads this week. You mentioned the physical parts, we want to save so our guys are fresh on Thursday night.”

(Thoughts on mentality of team after blow out win)

“Just for your psyche to know that your fruits your labor paid off in a game like this against a good football team. They didn't look like that today, but I think that is because our guys came out and just took it to them. We put the work in and did what we were supposed to do, and this is the result. I fully expected the gamer to be down to the wire again. I told Dino that at the end. I was like, you know, I didn't think it was going to come like this. We had a lot of respect for their football team, the way they prepare, the way they play, the way they run the football, they play good defense. But our guys just came out played great.”

(On Lamar Jackson being in attendance and honored at halftime)

“It's awesome. He showed up right before the game, so we didn't get to see him before the game. He told me at halftime, I appreciate you scoring like you did because he didn't want to be a tight game since he was here. He got to come in or locker room after the game and I just heard some of our guys say 'Man, Lamar is in here? That's Lamar Jackson,' kind of awestruck really, particularly the young guys because our seniors were around and played with him. What I appreciate about him is his humility, he is extremely humble; all he cares about is the guys, it's not about him even though he's the best player in the world and he cares about everybody else. That's his number one attribute. For him to be here pulling for our guys, it's awesome. I know it's a very busy time for him, he's right in the middle of his season so it was cool to be able to say hello and spend some time with him.”

(On the team’s performance)

“It is a great relief to go out and win in dominant fashion like we were able to do. We're capable of playing like this. For whatever reason, it has not been like that throughout this season and we're working toward that. We're working toward being able to go out and dominate a game like this. What it proved today was that we can and hopefully that'll give our guys a lot of confidence that we prepare well every single day and do the things that we're supposed to do every single day and not let our teammates down and play for our teammates and I think that's huge. That's what can happen. Hopefully this will springboard us. We have two more games in the regular season and then hopefully another game after that, so hopefully this will springboard us to end this season and have a great finish to this year and propel us into into the offseason. It's exciting and as I told you guys on Monday, I'm very optimistic about this team. I believe in them. I believe they have what it takes to be a championship caliber team and that's what we're working towards.”

(On the defense improving each game this season)

“They just continue to work and continue to put the effort in. With the preparation, I think they've been able to do that. It's tough. We'd love to have Kei'Trel Clark, we'd love to have Monty Montgomery, we'd love to have Braden Smith, these guys that we missed out on, we talked about it, the guys that have come in are young and they haven't played a whole lot, these young players, we talked about scouring down, we've scoured down a lot because they've had to play and they made mistakes but I think once they get to that level where they have the experience and they know how to do it, then obviously we're going to play better. I think that's what's happened, this part of the season they have just started to play better because they've learned from some of their mistakes, they've missed tackles, they've not been where they're supposed to be, and they get coached up on and they come back and go again. That's why when you get a team that works hard, that goes hard, you're going to continue to improve. That's what our team does and that's what I'm proud about this team, we always want to be that way, that blue collar, come out and work. When you put the work in, great things happen. This guy right here (Tyler Harrell) is a great example of that. He is a great example of that. This off season, he worked his tail off. He's always catching jugs, he's running routes, he's doing what he's supposed to do. This whole season, he hasn't said two words and he's averaging 30 yards a catch. Some guys would be like, 'Coach, give me the ball, I'm averaging 30 yards a catch,' and he hasn't said anything except when his number gets called, he makes the play. I'm extremely proud of him and what he's been able to accomplish and the sky's the limit and he's going to keep getting better and better. That's how our football team is and he's just one example of them. I'm excited about it. Let's get ready to go play Duke.”

Wide Receiver Tyler Harrell

(On his performance today while wearing number eight)

"It felt like everything was in my hands. I had to do my part and make some plays, be a big-time player, and do the right things on the field."

(On the mood around practice this week)

"It felt like every other week. We knew that we had to make everything count, work hard, practice harder, and focus on the little details."

(On the offensive momentum from the first half)

"We have an awesome offensive team. I feel like talent-wise we can beat anybody."

(On wearing the number 8)

"I haven't decided what number I will wear next year. I am still thinking about that."

(On working with Malik Cunningham and the other receivers in practice)

"Every practice we run routes with the receivers and quarterback, so the timing has been getting perfect. Even after practice I tell Malik (Cunningham) to come throw more with me."

(On what a win like this does for the team's confidence)

"It made us happy having a lead like that. To know that we can score touchdowns in the offensive game and then the defense can shut it down really boosted this team's confidence."

(On what Lamar Jackson said to him today)

"He told me to keep my head up and to keep doing my thing. We took a picture after that."

(On what it feels like averaging 30 yards a catch and knowing that can find him on those deep throws)

"It is a blessing. I want to do everything I possibly can for this team. There is no I in team, so I want to do my part."

(On the different energy with the past week and Lamar Jackson jersey retirement today)

"It was a different kind of energy. We knew we had to do it had to do it for Lamar (Jackson) and for all the losses that we have had. We know the team that are we are. We are capable when scoring touchdowns, so we did that today. I'm glad we did that."

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

(What was the energy like for the guys coming into today?)

"It was a lot of hard conversations, we were battling through the whole week. With Dejmi passing away a couple of days ago. I mean, that hurt us to the heart, hurt me to the heart. And like Coach always says, adversity is going to hit, and that was our adversity after the loss. Everyone was feeling down about the loss and then Dejmi passing. It's crazy man. He was he was one of the guys and we definitely got this one for him for sure."

(What's your relationship Lamar? How often you talk with him and when you guys talk about?)

"We talk maybe two or three times a week. We all are in a group chat, of Louisville former players and we just sent videos in there. It's a big brother little brother relationship. He got my back and I got his back through whatever. He's always on my side, I'm always on his side, trying to keep me up when I'm down. And it's good to have a player like that, a brother like that in your life who is already in the league. He knows the ins and outs of the game and I'm just listening to him just taking everything in for him."

(How much do you think this complete game really does confidence-wise for the team?)

"That is definitely a confidence booster going into Thursday's game against Duke on the road. Like I said, last week's loss stuck with us so we couldn't wait to get back out here on Saturday to get some of the anger out and that's what we did today."

(Where would you say your comfort level is now with this group?)

"I always had confidence in all of those guys since the spring. We found out these are going to be our guys. I have told those guys countless times, they are going to have to make plays, there is going to be some losses. And we have had some losses this season. Those guys stepped up a lot today, all of them, so I appreciate those guys."

(What is the emotion now looking forward the rest of the season?)

"It's a good feeling in the locker room. Knowing that one more win, I mean these next two, but to win the next game we are for sure in a bowl game. But the next one, it's all about the next game. So get ready for our opponent. Duke is a good team. This is going to be a good game on the road. So I'm looking forward to it."

(What about that (defense) side of the ball impressed you?)

"Those guys never stop fighting. I mean C.J. (Avery) leads those guys each and every day, he challenges them. We challenge them, as well. I challenge him to keep leading those guys and he has been doing a good job, and the help around him has done a great job. He's having a great year getting to the quarterback, all those guys, I may not single out one guy, but the whole defense has been doing a great job."

(Are you glad that you have a short turnaround given how well you played today?)

"Oh yeah, I mean short turnaround, we are still kind of hot. So looking forward to the Thursday game."

(Will playing three games in 10 days at the beginning of the year help you guys on this short turnaround?)

"Yeah, considering the turnaround we had. It's kind of the same thing. But we're looking forward to it. We are ready to play."

(What's the significance of getting into a bowl game? What would it mean to this team?)

"To play in December is always a goal for a team at the beginning of the year. A bowl game is always something good. You get to go home a little bit, spend time with family before we all get ready to go to the bowl game."

(You hit some deep throws today and you hit them throughout the season. What makes the difference on those plays?)

"I just have confidence in those guys, the offensive line. Without those guys none of those passes would have been completed today. So big thanks to those guys and the running backs, as well. Tyler (Harrell) is probably one of the fastest guys in the country and Jordan (Watkins) is up there, too. So, when I dropped back and saw that there's no safety there, I had to take a shot and that's what we did today."

Linebacker Dorian Jones

(On holding Syracuse running back, Sean Tucker, under 100 rushing yards)

"Honestly, it means that we accomplished our goals. We stopped the run, that's our goal every week to stop the run because we make them a one dimensional team, and then it's hard to put up points. "

(On the motivation and focus this week to stop Syracuse's run game)

"It was a lot of motivation, because we've been really good at stopping the run throughout the season, so that was just a big test for us. They're good at running the football and we're good at stopping the run."

(On getting more comfortable with playing consistently after multiple injuries to the defense)

"I always felt like I was ready to come in and make plays, I always felt pretty comfortable. Guys like Monty (Montgomery) and C.J. (Avery) really made sure that if anything happened I was ready, so I look up to them for that."

(On the confidence this game brings to the team after playing in so many close games this season)

"It's a bit of a relief, because we felt like we could do this (dominate a game) for a while and a lot of games could have been like this, and just ended up being games that ended up coming down to the wire, but it's a big relief."

(On the reason why the team had the ability to dominate today after other close games this season)

"I feel like it was because we finished in the fourth quarter and that was what we really wanted to do because in previous games, we didn't finish in the fourth quarter and I feel like we might have let up a little bit and had a lapse of focus in other games. But, we were focused through every quarter in this game."

(On what was being said on the sideline in the second half to make sure the team didn't let up)

"The whole team really told each other that we got to finish the game now, that we're not worried about anything after the game or what happened before the game, we're worried about now and we finishing the game."

(On what it was like to see Lamar Jackson get his jersey retired)

"It was actually really surreal, because during his senior year of high school at Boynton Beach High, my older brother, Elijah Jones, went there and I was the waterboy for all those games, so seeing that (Lamar getting his jersey retired) I was thinking "Man, I saw all this happening a while ago" but it was nice to see."

(On what it was like to watch Lamar Jackson in high school)

"It was the same as watching him now, it was exactly the same. He was doing everything exactly the same, making people look crazy, and scoring touchdowns left and right. It was awesome."

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

