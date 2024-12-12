Clemson Transfer WR Troy Stellato to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's list of visiting transfer portal targets continues to grow, and this time, they're bringing in a potential intra-conference addition.
Former Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato announced Wednesday night that he will be visiting the Cardinals on Thursday. It will be his first visit since entering the portal back on Dec. 3.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver was on pace to have a career-year this season. Over the first six games of the year, he caught 20 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. He then only caught five passes for 41 yards over the next three games before missing the final three game due to a thumb injury, finishing with 25 receptions for 264 yards and a score.
Stellato's decrease in role with the offense just past the midway point of the season played a massive role in him entering the portal.
“Didn’t envision myself growing as a player here,” Stellato told The Clemson Insider. “Felt disrespected at times and still have no clue how I was demoted after the UVA game. Finally started getting in a rhythm. There was way more out there for me and I wasn’t getting the opportunity.”
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native and former top-150 prospect redshirted his true freshman campaign in 2021 after battling various injuries, then torn his ACL in fall camp and had to miss the 2022 season. He finally had a breakout season in 2023, catching 38 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal, while landing a commitment from Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Troy Stellato: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
