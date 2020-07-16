Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named to 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Junior wide receiver Tutu Atwell was named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday. The award is presented to the nation's top collegiate receiver.

He is the third Louisville Cardinal to be named to a preseason watch list. Earlier this week, quarterback Micale Cunningham was named to the 2020 Davey O'Brien watch list while running back Javian Hawkins was named to the 2020 Doak Walker watch list.

Like Cunningham & Hawkins, Atwell had an incredible breakout year under year one of head coach Scott Satterfield. The 5-foot-9 & 165-pound Miami, FL native recorded 1,276 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 2019, both of which led the ACC.

Not only was his yardage mark eighth in the nation, but it broke the single-season school record previously held by Harry Douglas' 1,265 yards in 2007. His 12 touchdowns also ties a single-season school record with Ibn Green in 1998 & DeVante Parker in 2014.

Atwell is the fifth Louisville running to be named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, following:

2009 - Doug Beamont

2013, 2014 - DeVante Paker

2018 - Dez Fitzpatrick

2018 - Jaylen Smith

The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman George Avant, Jr., keynoter and college hall of famer Chad Hennings, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

