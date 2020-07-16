Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named to 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Matthew McGavic

Junior wide receiver Tutu Atwell was named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday. The award is presented to the nation's top collegiate receiver.

He is the third Louisville Cardinal to be named to a preseason watch list. Earlier this week, quarterback Micale Cunningham was named to the 2020 Davey O'Brien watch list while running back Javian Hawkins was named to the 2020 Doak Walker watch list.

Like Cunningham & Hawkins, Atwell had an incredible breakout year under year one of head coach Scott Satterfield. The 5-foot-9 & 165-pound Miami, FL native recorded 1,276 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 2019, both of which led the ACC.

Not only was his yardage mark eighth in the nation, but it broke the single-season school record previously held by Harry Douglas' 1,265 yards in 2007. His 12 touchdowns also ties a single-season school record with Ibn Green in 1998 & DeVante Parker in 2014.

Atwell is the fifth Louisville running to be named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, following:

  • 2009 - Doug Beamont
  • 2013, 2014 - DeVante Paker
  • 2018 - Dez Fitzpatrick
  • 2018 - Jaylen Smith

The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman George Avant, Jr., keynoter and college hall of famer Chad Hennings, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook &Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rodjay Burns' position change leads to production

Burns moves from cornerback to outside linebacker, working to become more vocal in final year

samdraut

Louisville Recruits React to SI All-American Watch List Selections

Thirteen of Louisville's twenty Class of 2021 verbal commitments were named to the inaugural SI All-American Watch List. Here's what some of them had to say about the honor:

Matthew McGavic

Vince Tyra believes Louisville has a "tight window" to start football on time

While the necessary steps and precautions are being taken to ensure that the 2020 football season will begin as scheduled, Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra thinks it will be a close call.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Athletics receives contribution from The Galt House Hotel

UofL athletics plans to uses funds for expansion and renovation of Planet Fitness Kueber Center

samdraut

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named to 2020 Doak Walker Watch List

The redshirt sophomore from Titusville, FL is the seventh running back in program history to be named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Predicting the Final Five

Louisville Football only has five more spots remaining in the Class of 2021, so we did our best to predict who will fill them.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele

The junior wide receiver earns his second 2020 Preseason All-American honors.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American Tracking Trends in the College Football Recruiting Class of 2021

John Garcia and Jim Mora break downtrends in the college football recruiting class of 2021 as SI All-American candidates are unveiled.

SI Staff

SI All-American watch list: 13 Louisville Cardinals commits and 5 UofL targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

Matthew McGavic

Depth & Versatility at Outside Linebacker Adds Schematic Flexibility for Louisville in 2020

At the outside linebacker position, Louisville Football retained their starters and added high-caliber JUCO & HS talent. As a result, it could potentially lead to "new things and new ideas" on defense in 2020.

Matthew McGavic