Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele

The preseason honors continue to pour in for the University of Louisville football program and its players.

This time it was Tutu Atwell's turn, as the junior wide receiver was named to the Phil Steele 2020 Preseason All-American Team. He earned second team preseason honors as a kick return specialist.

This was his second 2020 preseason honor at the position, as he was named to the Sporting News 2020 Preseason All-America Team last month.

He is also one of seven Cardinals chosen by Phil Steele to the Preseason All-ACC team, earning First-Team honors. RBs Javian Hawkins & Hassan Hall made Second-Team, ILB CJ Avery was a Third-Team choice and QB Micale Cunningham, OL Cole Bentley & ILB Dorian Etheridge were Fourth-Team Selections.

In 2019, the Miami, FL native led the ACC in receiving yards and set the school’s single-season mark with 1,276 yards and equaled a school record with 12 touchdown receptions. He also knotted the school record with seven 100-yard receiving games and led the nation with four receptions of 70 or more yards.

Atwell closed the season with a career high nine receptions for 147 yards in the 2019 Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State and registered a career best 152 receiving yards in a win over Syracuse last season. The 5-foot-9 speedster recorded his first three-touchdown game in a 38-21 win over Western Kentucky last year.

Louisville is set to tentatively kickoff the 2020 season at home against the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Kickoff time and TV designation have yet to be determined.

