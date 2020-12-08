Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Opting Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football junior wide receiver Tutu Atwell has decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, announcing the news on social media.

"Now that I have played my last game as a Cardinal, I would sincerely like to say farewell and to express my gratitude to the University of Louisville, for providing me the opportunity to receive an education," Atwell said in a statement. He would go on to thank head coach Scott Satterfield, his position coaches, "the entire Louisville family" as well as his own.

He is the second Louisville player to opt out and declare for the NFL Draft, following the footsteps of running back Javian Hawkins, who did so last month.

The Miami, Fla. native saw a slight dip in production during his junior campaign due to injuries and defenses keying on him after a breakout sophomore year. He led the Cardinals with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns, and was second in receiving yards with 625.

Like Hawkins, Atwell burst onto the scene during Satterfield's first year at the helm. The 5-foot-9 & 165-pound receiver led the ACC with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The latter tied the single-season school record while the former broke it.

Louisville (3-7, 2-7 ACC) has just one game remaining on the season, hosting Wake Forest on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST for their regular season finale. Satterfield told reporters Monday that he does not expect the Cardinals to play in a bowl game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp