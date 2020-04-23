Louisville Report
2020 NFL Draft: Two Teams that could trade up for Mekhi Becton

Matthew McGavic

When the 2020 NFL Draft is slated to begin this evening, Mekhi Becton is among those who are expected to hear their name called early in the process. The former Louisville offensive tackle is projected as an early-mid round pick, with the Giants, Cardinals, Browns, Jets and Buccaneers as the most likely landing spots due to their needs at offensive tackle and their position in the top half of the first round.

As of the morning of the draft, there have been no trades that would alter the order of the first round. But every year, there seems to be at least one that occurs either just before or during it.

With all the NFL Draft trade rumors flying around, two teams have emerged as potential suitors for Becton: the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

Holding the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, the Dolphins are widely anticipated to select a quarterback. However, they are calling the four teams in front of them to potentially gauge the price for and trade up to the No. 3 spot in hopes of selecting an offensive tackle according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The caveat to this rumor is that the Fins would more than likely select Georgia's Andrew Thomas, according NBCS Washington's Julie Donaldson. There have also been reports that Miami is trying to trade for the No. 3 pick without having to give up their current selection at No. 5.

Report: Dolphins looking to move up for offensive tackle

Also trying to move up the draft board are the Atlanta Falcons. They currently hold the No. 16 overall pick in the draft, and the top tackles in this draft class including Becton are expected to be long gone by the time the Falcons make their selection. But in terms of trying to trade up for a higher pick, Atlanta has been one of the more aggressive teams in recent weeks.

While those efforts are continuing with the expected end prize being a cornerback or defensive asset, according to Rapoport the Falcons have "done a lot of homework on the top left tackles" and have FaceTimed with several of the top tackle prospects in the draft. If Atlanta is able to move up into the Top 10, selecting Becton could be a very likely possibility.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday, Apr. 23 at 8:00pm EST on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

