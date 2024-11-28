Louisville Flips '25 OL Tyler Folmar from Louisiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that three days in a row that the Louisville football program has landed a commitment.
Cantonment (Fla.) Tate offensive lineman Tyler Folmar is the latest to give his verbal pledge to Cardinals, doing so on Thursday. The Class of 2025 prospect was previously committed to Louisiana, but decommitted on Tuesday.
Louisville has landed three players in as many days. Class of 2025 linebacker Cameron White committed on Tuesday, while Class of 2026 edge rusher Jon Adams did so on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman comes in as the No. 147 offensive tackle in the cycle and the 260th-ranked prospect in the state of Florida, per the 247Sports Composite. On top of Louisiana, Folmar also holds offers from Southern Miss, Chattanooga, West Florida and The Citadel.
Folmar might not have a super prolific recruiting profile, but he put together a very senior season season for Tate HS. He was named a First Team All-District selection, and helped guide the Aggies to a 7-4 record.
Louisville is now up to a 12-man recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with Folmar in the fold. The three-day early signing period for football is set to begin on Dec. 4.
(Photo of Tyler Folmar via University of Louisville Athletics)
