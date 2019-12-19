Louisville football bolsters defense on signing day

Louisville football added several important pieces to aid a defense that struggled this season. The Cardinals signed 11 recruits on the defensive side of the ball on National Signing Day Dec. 18.

Four-star linebacker Cameron Wilson headlined Louisville’s defensive signees. Wilson, a 6-foot-2 outside linebacker from Mount Zion in Georgia, is rated a four-star by Rivals and 247Sports. He is the 56-ranked outside linebacker nationally.

Louisville head coach Satterfield thinks Wilson has as high of potential as anyone in the 25-member recruiting class.

“He is going to be something else, he has a quick twitch, he has some length, he can tackle,” Satterfield said. “We are really excited about him, we think he can be one of the guys that has a huge impact right away, particularly rushing the passer, outside, coming off the edge.”

Wilson has speed, so he can be utilized in pass coverage as well in Louisville’s 3-4 base defense. Satterfield said the Cardinals had to fend off several programs from the versatile athlete leading up to signing day.

Ja’Darien Boykin, a defensive end that signed last season, will enroll in January. He was the highest-rated prospect in last year’s recruiting class, but did not academically qualify. He was ranked as the 318 best player in last year’s recruiting class nationally.

The 6-foot, 242-pound defensive end was joined by another player that did not qualify academically last year. Jamel Starks is a 5-foot-10 corner back from Georgia. He was ranked as the 52-best athlete in the nation last year.

“That was huge because they count for last year,” Satterfield said. “We can sign more bodies.”

Greedy Vance, who had nine interceptions in his senior year at Edna Karr, is a talented defensive back. Vance is ranked as the 22-best player in Louisiana.

“We all know we need some help in the secondary, hopefully he will come in and provide that spark,” Satterfield said. “He is a player with a lot of confidence.”

Josh Minkins, a safety from Ballard High School in Louisville, and Lovie Jenkins adds depth to the secondary.

Marvin Dallas is the top-ranked junior-college linebacker in the nation, signing from Georgia Military College. He has 36 tackles and a sack last season. Zay Peterson is a linebacker from Florida.