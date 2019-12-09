Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Fundamentals focused on in bowl practices

samdraut

Louisville football will go back to the basics in practices leading up to the Music City Bowl. The Cardinals face Mississippi State Dec. 30 in Nashville, preparing with 15 or so practices in the next three weeks.

“I think initially the first handful to seven practices are more like spring type practices where you are working fundamentals, blocking, tackling, working with a lot of the young guys,” Satterfield said. “You’re keeping the older guys obviously in tuned, getting a lot of reps as well. A lot of it goes back to your base football stuff.”

Satterfield wants to keep practices fun, planning different competitions to help players enjoy their time. After a 12-game regular season, he said so much of the preparation is mental at this point in the season.

“The ones that want to be there, put the work in, are usually the ones that are most successful,” Satterfield said.

Louisville’s defense struggled mightily in the final two games against Syracuse and Kentucky. Syracuse rushed for 261 yards and finished with 510 yards of offense in Louisville’s 56-34 victory Nov. 23 at Cardinal Stadium.

Kentucky dominated Louisville’s defense, rushing for 517 yards and averaging more than 12 yards per carry. Louisville will need to show signs of improvement against Mississippi State, a team with the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher in Kylin Hill. The Bulldogs averaged 226.9 rushing yards per game.

“There are a lot of things we have to get done,” Satterfield said. “Tackling, fitting the defense right, throwing and catching. All the fundamentals we will work on.”

Louisville will use the last half of practices preparing specifically for Mississippi State. The Cardinals are set for their first bowl practice Wednesday, Dec. 11. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Walz named 2019 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year

samdraut
0

USA Basketball went 7-0 and won gold medal under Louisville head coach

"Poaching season" upon Louisville

samdraut
0

Recruits and assistant coaches pursued by other programs

Cardinals headed to Music City Bowl

samdraut
0

Louisville will face Mississippi State in Nashville

Louisville excited for chance to play at Madison Square Garden

samdraut
0

Cardinals face Texas Tech in Jimmy V Classic

Williamson bringing energy off the bench

samdraut
0

Freshman averaging 18 minutes as a reserve

Defensive improvement keeps McMahon on the floor

samdraut
0

Senior guard plays a career-high 36 minutes against Pitt

Nwora fine after scary moment

samdraut
0

Junior's shoulder becomes concern briefly

Perimeter weapons shown against Pitt

samdraut
0

Eight different Cardinals hit 3-pointers in conference win

A healthy Williams returning to form

samdraut
0

Juniors posts first double-double of the season

Recap: Louisville overwhelms Pitt

samdraut
0

Cardinals win second conference game of the season