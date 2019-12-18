Satterfield challenged Louisville football for leaders

When leaders were needed, everyone was ready.

Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff needed to rebuild Louisville football’s culture a year ago. After Satterfield was hired as the program’s head coach last December, he wanted players to help lead the team.

Redshirt senior Tyler Haycraft said the senior class was challenged in their final year.

“The coaches put us in situations where we had to try to become leaders or sink to the bottom,” Haycraft said.

Leadership didn’t start and end with Louisville’s seniors. Everyone, regardless of class, had the chance to become a leader for a team looking to regain relevancy in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

“Anyone has the chance to lead, that’s the great thing about it,” Haycraft said. “[Trenell] Troutman comes to mind, a DB (defensive back), 180 pounds. He will bring his heart, he won’t let anyone tell him he can’t do it. He is a guy that is a true leader because he will show you buy example and will let you know.”

Louisville finished the regular season 7-5 and placed second in the Atlantic Division of the ACC with a 5-3 record. After going 2-10 last season, Louisville returns to postseason play with a game against Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 30.

Satterfield was named ACC Coach of the Year following Louisville’s turnaround. Satterfield has connected with his players by being consistent and honest.

“He is definitely a family man, he means everything he speaks about,” defensive lineman Tabarius Peterson said. “He is a great leader, we follow him. He is a players’ coach, that’s what we like about him. I always wanted to play under somebody that is a players’ coach.”

Haycraft says Satterfield and the coaching staff have pushed the players to become better.

“He [Satterfield] is going to work your tail off for you,” Haycraft said. “He wants the best for you as a player. It’s nice having someone that you come in and know what to expect.”