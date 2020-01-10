Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville's Javian Hawkins named FWAA All-American

samdraut

Louisville football’s Javian Hawkins was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team Jan. 10 after finishing seventh nationally in rushing yards.

The redshirt freshman rushed for 1,520 yards and nine touchdowns as Louisville finished with an 8-5 record following a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. Hawkins broke numerous school records this season.

The Titusville, Fla. Native broke Howard Stevens’ record for most rushing yards by a running back in a single season. Stevens rushed for 1,429 in 1971. Hawkins’ 1,520 rushing yards are the third most in a single season at Louisville, behind quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 1,601 yards in 2017 and 1,571 yards in 2016.

Hawkins was named second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in December after he finished third in rushing yards. The 5-foot-9 running back rushed for 100 or more yards in eight games this season, the most in program history.

Hawkins is the first running back since Bilal Powell in 2010 to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. Hawkins earned ACC Rookie and Running Back of the Week twice this fall.

He rushed for 233 yards, the second most for a runner in the ACC this season, in Louisville’s win over Syracuse. Hawkins’ performance against Syracuse was the first time a Cardinal had surpassed 200 rushing yards since Jackson rushed for 226 yards in the Music City Bowl against Texas A&M in 2015.

The FWAA All-America Team is selected by a 13-person panel made up of national representatives from FBS conferences. Hawkins is the first player from Louisville to be named to FWAA’s Freshman All-America team since Jake Smith, an offensive lineman, in 2011. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Mack wants Louisville to understand how to play

samdraut

Louisville coach Chris Mack wants more consistent play through an entire 40 minutes from his team

Louisville tested by John Mooney and Notre Dame in road trip

samdraut

Louisville prepares for Notre Dame and the nation's leading rebounder John Mooney

Louisville's Steven Enoch avoids fouls, improves conditioning

samdraut

Louisville's Steven Enoch improved his conditioning and decreased fouls to become a larger presence

Chris Mack didn't have a specific message for Dwayne Sutton

samdraut

Louisville's Dwayne Sutton finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds against Miami

Dana Evans named to Wooden Award Midseason list

samdraut

Louisville guard Dana Evans is averaging 18.5 points per game, she was included in the Wooden Award Midseason list

Louisville women's basketball is undefeated in the ACC traveling to Miami

samdraut

Louisville continues conference play with road game against Miami Jan. 9

Louisville's David Johnson and Samuell Williamson playing through mistakes

samdraut

Freshmen Williamson and Johnson add to Louisville's depth and rotation

Ryan McMahon role changing for Louisville as reserve

samdraut

Ryan McMahon helped Louisville defeat Miami by adding emotion and energy

Chris Mack: "We have to figure out why we are good"

samdraut

Louisville coach Chris Mack wants his team to figure out why it is good

Darius Perry's play leads Louisville in victory against Miami

samdraut

Darius Perry directed Louisville's offense in the second half as Miami rallied