Louisville football’s Javian Hawkins was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team Jan. 10 after finishing seventh nationally in rushing yards.

The redshirt freshman rushed for 1,520 yards and nine touchdowns as Louisville finished with an 8-5 record following a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. Hawkins broke numerous school records this season.

The Titusville, Fla. Native broke Howard Stevens’ record for most rushing yards by a running back in a single season. Stevens rushed for 1,429 in 1971. Hawkins’ 1,520 rushing yards are the third most in a single season at Louisville, behind quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 1,601 yards in 2017 and 1,571 yards in 2016.

Hawkins was named second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in December after he finished third in rushing yards. The 5-foot-9 running back rushed for 100 or more yards in eight games this season, the most in program history.

Hawkins is the first running back since Bilal Powell in 2010 to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. Hawkins earned ACC Rookie and Running Back of the Week twice this fall.

He rushed for 233 yards, the second most for a runner in the ACC this season, in Louisville’s win over Syracuse. Hawkins’ performance against Syracuse was the first time a Cardinal had surpassed 200 rushing yards since Jackson rushed for 226 yards in the Music City Bowl against Texas A & M in 2015.

The FWAA All-America Team is selected by a 13-person panel made up of national representatives from FBS conferences. Hawkins is the first player from Louisville to be named to FWAA’s Freshman All-America team since Jake Smith, an offensive lineman, in 2011.