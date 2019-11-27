Louisville faces athletic front seven in rivalry

The size of Kentucky football’s front seven is the first thing that standouts to Louisville coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals face Kentucky in the annual rival Nov. 30 in Lexington at noon.

Kentucky is holding opponents to 18 points and 315.2 yards per game. With a talented front seven, Kentucky has allowed opponents just 136.9 rushing yards in 11 games.

“Their three linemen up front are all tall, long and heavy, big bodies, and then their linebackers are all over 220,” Satterfield said. “They have a lot of size up front. They’ve done a great job, one of the better pass defense teams in the country.”

Louisville has had plenty of big plays this season, something that Kentucky’s defense hasn’t allowed much of this season.

Satterfield says opponents have to earn their yards against Kentucky in the passing game. Kentucky has allowed just 178.3 yards per game through the air.

“They have limited everybody in that realm,” Satterfield said. “They do a good job of getting their safeties and corners back and then their linebackers are where they’re supposed to be in their drops, and I think it makes it hard.

Louisville is averaging 34.4 points per game, but Kentucky has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 30 points this season.

The Cardinals offense is still going to want to run the ball. Louisville is averaging 214.9 yards per game and running back Javian Hawkins has rushed for 1,278 yards this season for a team that is averaging five yards per carry.