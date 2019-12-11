Ranking Louisville's losses from 2019

Louisville football suffered five losses this season, all by double digits as the Cardinals finished the year 7-5. Louisville finishes its season against Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl Dec. 30.

1. Florida State

(35-24) the Cardinals’ one “missed opportunity” loss this season. After falling behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter, Louisville battled back into the game. Micale Cunningham threw a touchdown to Tutu Atwell with 44 seconds left in the first half.

Louisville scored 10 unanswered points in the third quarter and then took a 24-21 lead on a 74-yard touchdown reception by Dez Fitzpatrick with 14:22 left in the fourth quarter. Leading by three points, the Cardinals had a drive that neared the red zone, but a pass by Cunningham was intercepted.

Florida State capitalized on the turnover as Tamorrion Terry had a 60-yard touchdown reception to give the Seminoles a 28-24 lead.

2. Notre Dame

(35-17) a competitive first half against the ninth-ranked Irish ended in disaster as a fumble by Jawon Pass led to a Notre Dame touchdown with 17 seconds left in the second quarter. Pass threw two touchdowns in the first quarter as Louisville took a 14-7 advantage before Notre Dame wore down Louisville’s defense.

The Cardinals rushed for 249 yards in Scott Satterfield’s debut as the program’s head coach, but Louisville lost three fumbles.

3. Clemson

(45-10) Louisville stayed with the third-ranked Tigers throughout the first half, trailing by just a touchdown late in the second quarter. Justyn Ross made the game-breaking play with five seconds left in the first half, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown reception in the back of the end zone to extend Clemson’s lead to 17-3.

Louisville’s offense struggled to find any consistency against Clemson, finishing with 263 yards and three turnovers.

4. Miami

(52-27) the Cardinals were denied bowl eligibility as the Hurricane offense had no problem moving the ball. Jarren Williams threw for a program record six touchdowns as Miami pulled away after leading 21-14 after a Cunningham touchdown throw early in the second quarter.

Louisville outgained Miami by 47 yards, ending the game with 496 yards of offense but a lost fumble and two interceptions erased potential points.

5. Kentucky

(45-13) the most embarrassing loss of the season came against the Cardinals’ in-state rival. Kentucky rushed for 517 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per carry as Lynn Bowden finished with 284 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals appeared to have some momentum going into halftime after a 56-yard touchdown run by Javian Hawkins with 19 seconds left in the second quarter to cut Louisville’s deficit to 17-13, but Kentucky dominated the second half. The Wildcats scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.