Satterfield: "We are who we are" while recruiting for Louisville

The one that got away isn’t a thought in Scott Satterfield’s mind.

It’s evitable on National Signing Day that teams miss out on commitments that sign with other schools. Louisville football signed 25 student-athletes to its 2020 recruiting class Dec. 18, but the Cardinal head coach isn’t concerned about former commitments that didn’t sign letters of intent with his program.

Louisville missed on two recruits that were committed to the Cardinals to Florida State on signing day. Chubba Purdy, the sixth-ranked dual threat quarterback in the country, visited Tallahassee last weekend and signed with Florida State. Defensive end Josh Griffis committed to Louisville, but waivered in recent days and signed with the Seminoles.

Satterfield said his staff tries to create great relationships with recruits, but understands there are plenty of colleges and recruiters across the country that are pursuing the student-athletes. He focuses on the group of players that decide to join his team.

“I have always been this way, we focus on the ones that want to be a part of our program,” Satterfield said. “I never worry about the ones that want to be a part of someone else’s program. It will drive you insane if you do that.”

Prospects aren’t the only ones that have the opportunity to eliminate opportunities. Satterfield said his staff looks for players with “the right stuff,” which includes toughness, grit and the desire for competition.

He seeks consistency from his staff during the recruiting process, which translates to when the players arrive on campus.

“When they come here to a basketball game in February and what they see from our staff, I want it to be the same in July when they come for a game in the fall,” Satterfield said. “What they see is what they get. We aren’t trying to put up a front. We are who we are. We are going to coach them as much as we can, we are going to love them, I think that’s why these guys were able to hold true to us.”