Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 18, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Top Schools

Demetrius Cannon - Wide Receiver

A consensus three-star prospect, Cannon is the No. 6 player in the state of Missouri, the No. 78 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 471 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. He is a big, physical receiver who could also take reps as a tight end, as he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205-pounds.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon

Dink Jackson - Athlete

Previously a Florida commit, the four-star prospect and multi-position player for Eau Galle HS is the No. 16 athlete in the Class of 2021, the No. 38 prospect in the state of Florida, and just barely outside the 247Sports Composite's Top 250 at No. 260. While he plays a few different spots on the gridiron, he's primarily carved himself into an edge rushing outside linebacker/strong safety hybrid, although he has also made a name for himself blocking punts on special teams.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 ATH Dink Jackson

Jaedon Wilson - Wide Receiver

The six-foot-three, 172-pound wideout from DeSoto in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Wilson is the No. 115 prospect in the football-rich state of Texas and the No. 119 receiver in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite. Thanks to a combination of speed and route running, he continually finds a way to create separation from his defender in any way he can.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Jaedon Wilson

Anthony Williams - Running Back

Ranked as the No. 89 running back in the Class of 2021 and the No. 160 player in the state of Florida, Williams comes from an athletic background as his father played at Florida State in the 80's and has two cousins that also play college ball. A true all-purpose back, he thrived in the unorthodox option system utilized by Lake Brantley HS, rushing for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 RB Anthony Williams

Targets Off The Board:

Kenneth Bannister - Offensive Tackle

- Less than two weeks after announcing a top five that included Louisville, he decided to stay home and commit to Louisiana Tech.

Jordyn Williams - Wide Receiver

- A potential package deal with fellow target quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Louisville and Indiana were the favorites to land him, and he chose to become a Hoosier.

Hal Presley - Wide Receiver

- Making his top ten last month, Presley chose to stay in-state and commit to Baylor

Aaron McLaughlin - Quarterback

- A longtime target of Scott Satterfield and Co., he ultimately decided to go with in-conference rival NC State.

Colby McDonald - Running Back

- The DC-based ballcarrier and Louisville target decided to stay close to home and commit to Maryland.

Corey Kiner - Running Back

- Among the three favorites to land him along with hometown Cincinnati, he opted to commit to the defending national champions.

Commits:

Ryheem Craig - Defensive End

Listed as a weak-side defensive end, Craig is the No. 56 WDE in the Class of 2021 and the No. 58 prospect in the state of North Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite. A hybrid DE/OLB, he is solid pass rusher as he is able to shed blocks incredibly quickly, has a good swim move, and is able to diagnose the play before the snap to shoot the gap and pursue the quarterback. Last season for Alexander Central HS, he had 89 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Class of 2021 DE Ryheem Craig commits to Louisville

Ashton Gillotte - Defensive End

Listed as both a weak-side and strong-side defensive end by various recruiting services, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher from Boca Raton is ranked as the No. 189 player in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite. He specializes in shooting the gap & getting off blocks quickly, tracking down the ballcarrier before he even has a chance to leave the backfield. His background in both track and field as well as weightlifting leads to some hard hitting tackles, as he collected 16.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in his junior season for the Boca Raton Bobcats.

Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte commits to Louisville

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp