Scott Satterfield says Derek Nicholson "is a great fit" for Louisville

Scott Satterfield thinks Derek Nicholson is a great fit for Louisville football and the coaching staff. Louisville announced the addition of Nicholson’s as the team’s inside linebackers coach Jan. 21.

Nicholson spent the previous four seasons at Southern Mississippi as the defensive line and linebackers coach, along with being the co-defensive coordinator. Satterfield said Nicholson, who spent a coaching Louisville’s outside linebackers and defensive ends in 2014, came with good recommendations.

“For me, I’m not looking for X’s and O’s guys, I’m looking for character guys that are going to fit within our staff,” Satterfield said. “He is very energetic, very outgoing, he is known as a great recruiter.”

Nicholson rose up the Southern Miss statff, coaching a defense that led Conference USA and finished 18 in the country in rushing defense last season. As the linebackers coach in 2018, Southern Miss ranked third in the nation in total defense, sixth in in rushing defense and 11 in passing defense.

Nicholson played linebacker at Florida State, finishing with 207 tackles in his career. He was named to the Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Watch Lists in 2008. Satterfield thinks Nicholson’s familiarity with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) will help in recruiting.

“He knows this conference, he played at Florida State, he knows the type of player we need to get to compete for championships,” Satterfield said. “He is an up and comer, a guy that will rise in this profession. We are very excited to get him here.”

The Winston-Salem native spent one season coaching at Alcorn State prior to his tenure at Southern Miss. He returns to Louisville with experience in the area.

“There is something special brewing in Louisville and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Nicholson said.