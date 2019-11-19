Syracuse looks better on film than record shows

When Scott Satterfield watches Syracuse football on film, he thinks they look good. Louisville football hosts the Orange (4-6) in the final home and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) game of the season Nov. 23 at Cardinal Stadium.

The Louisville head coach was impressed by Syracuse’s 49-6 victory over Duke last week, its first ACC win of the season.

“If you didn’t know anything about their record or stats or anything, you watch the film, they look pretty good to me,” Satterfield said. “Big time win for them last week. What they did with Duke. Offensively they were able to run the football, had two guys over 100 yards rushing. Didn’t have to throw the ball very much. Defensively, they shut Duke down.”

Syracuse forced three turnovers in the third quarter against Duke, leading to 21 points, but the Orange haven’t been as sharp defensively throughout the year. Syracuse allowed 438.9 yards of offense and 28.2 points per game.

Louisville’s defense hasn’t exactly been better, allowing 432.4 yards of offense and 32.7 points per game.

Moe Neal rushed for 159 yards against Louisville last season. The running back is the leading rusher for Syracuse this season with 585 yards and five touchdowns.

Louisville wants to get pressure on quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has completed 62.9 percent of his throws for 2,180 yards and 17 touchdowns for Syracuse. Satterfield thinks pressure will help disrupt DeVito’s decision making.

“He’s got a live arm and what they do scheme wise, they kind of protect him, not throw into many cover situations with the RPOs,” Satterfield said. “Usually it’s a one-on-one look where he’s got a clean look passing lane to throw the football that utilizes the screen game.”

Dino Babers, Syracuse’s head coach, won his 100 career college game in the Orange’s victory last week.

“Coach Babers has done a great job with that program,” Satterfield said. “I know those kids have a lot of fight.”