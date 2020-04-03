Retention apparent for offense in spring practices

With a year under the direction of Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff, Louisville football’s offense showed some retention in its seven spring practices before being cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford was happy the way the offense progressed from Louisville’s Music City Bowl win in December to its spring practices, which began in late February. He said the team was practicing at a higher level during the spring compared to bowl practices.

“I thought there was a ton of retention from the guys from the bowl game,” Ledford said. “What we were able to install with the guys was so much more than what we did last year at this time. They retained a lot of the information.”

With a better understanding of the offense built upon 2019, Louisville was playing faster during its spring practices.

“The more you know something, the faster you can play with it,” Ledford said. “You see that all the way across the board with a lot of the positions.”

Ledford thought Micale Cunningham was playing at a high level as the offense’s leader at quarterback. Cunningham threw for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns, along with setting a school record for passing efficiency (194.45) as a redshirt sophomore.

While newcomers adjusted to the program this spring, several returners continued to develop. With the departure of Mekhi Becton and Tyler Haycraft, Louisville’s starting tackles last season, two offensive linemen emerged in March.

Renato Brown, who redshirt last season, has replaced Haycraft at right tackle.

“He [Brown] is running with the ones and doing a great job with it,” Ledford said. “We were all very pleased with how well he was practicing.”

Adonis Boone, a junior, started in Becton’s place at left tackle three and appeared in 10 games last season.

Ledford said newcomers Braden Smith and Christian Fitzpatrick made an impact as receivers for an offense that averaged 33.1 points per game last season.

Smith, a 5-foot-10 sophomore that transferred from Northwest Mississippi Community College, worked as a slot receiver. Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-4 freshman, is Dez Fitzpatrick’s younger brother.

“He is a big receiver that made some plays out there,” Leford said. “Very similar to Dez, he is an unselfish player and will do whatever is asked of him. Braden Smith, playing the slot for us. He was doing very well.

Ledford says the next step for the offense is better execution. Louisville averaged 447.3 yards per game and surpassed 40 points four times last season, but Ledford said there was times that execution wasn’t there.

“It is year two in the system, so the guys understand what we are wanting, not only from a play design, but from effort and execution,” Ledford said.