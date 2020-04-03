Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Retention apparent for offense in spring practices

samdraut

With a year under the direction of Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff, Louisville football’s offense showed some retention in its seven spring practices before being cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford was happy the way the offense progressed from Louisville’s Music City Bowl win in December to its spring practices, which began in late February. He said the team was practicing at a higher level during the spring compared to bowl practices.

“I thought there was a ton of retention from the guys from the bowl game,” Ledford said. “What we were able to install with the guys was so much more than what we did last year at this time. They retained a lot of the information.”

With a better understanding of the offense built upon 2019, Louisville was playing faster during its spring practices.

“The more you know something, the faster you can play with it,” Ledford said. “You see that all the way across the board with a lot of the positions.”

Ledford thought Micale Cunningham was playing at a high level as the offense’s leader at quarterback. Cunningham threw for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns, along with setting a school record for passing efficiency (194.45) as a redshirt sophomore.

While newcomers adjusted to the program this spring, several returners continued to develop. With the departure of Mekhi Becton and Tyler Haycraft, Louisville’s starting tackles last season, two offensive linemen emerged in March.

Renato Brown, who redshirt last season, has replaced Haycraft at right tackle.

“He [Brown] is running with the ones and doing a great job with it,” Ledford said. “We were all very pleased with how well he was practicing.”

Adonis Boone, a junior, started in Becton’s place at left tackle three and appeared in 10 games last season.

Ledford said newcomers Braden Smith and Christian Fitzpatrick made an impact as receivers for an offense that averaged 33.1 points per game last season.

Smith, a 5-foot-10 sophomore that transferred from Northwest Mississippi Community College, worked as a slot receiver. Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-4 freshman, is Dez Fitzpatrick’s younger brother.

“He is a big receiver that made some plays out there,” Leford said. “Very similar to Dez, he is an unselfish player and will do whatever is asked of him. Braden Smith, playing the slot for us. He was doing very well.

Ledford says the next step for the offense is better execution. Louisville averaged 447.3 yards per game and surpassed 40 points four times last season, but Ledford said there was times that execution wasn’t there.

“It is year two in the system, so the guys understand what we are wanting, not only from a play design, but from effort and execution,” Ledford said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Cards listed on The Athletic's latest NBA Draft Big Board

One is rising up the boards, one is trending downwards, and one makes his debut.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected as Second Round pick in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo projects that Nwora will barely miss the first round in his latest mock draft.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Piecing Together Louisville's 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Out of the eleven non-conference opponents Louisville will face for the 2020-21 college basketball season, seven have already been booked.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: April 2nd

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for April 2nd.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to May 31st

A month and a half has been added to the recruiting dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew McGavic

Video: Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk grad transfer recruiting

Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk discuss Louisville basketball's grad transfer market and recruiting

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville will face Oklahoma State in 2020 Armed Forces Classic

It's Louisville's second time participating in the Armed Forces Classic.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans announces return for senior season

Guard averaged 18.0 points for Cardinals during junior year

samdraut

How the NCAA eligibility vote & potentially reduced MLB Draft affects Louisville Baseball

The vote to give spring sport student-athletes an extra year combined with a potential 5-10 round MLB Draft will have a profound effect on Louisville Baseball.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham stays motivated during altered offseason

Quarterback threw for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore last season

samdraut