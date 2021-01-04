FootballBasketballOther Sports
North Carolina, Florida State Postponed Again for Louisville Women's Basketball

A pair of Cardinals games, both of which have already been previously postponed, are getting pushed back yet again.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New year, same scheduling dilemmas for the Louisville women's basketball program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday night that the Cardinals' home contest against North Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and their game at Florida State on Sunday, Jan. 10 have both been postponed.

Instead of going on the road to face the Seminoles on Sunday, Jan. 10, the league also announced that Louisville will now host Clemson that day. Tipoff time and television designation have yet to be determined.

The postponement of the game vs. UNC follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the North Carolina women's basketball program. Meanwhile, Florida State remains in the COVID protocols following the announcement of positive tests.

While the Cardinals were able to return to the court against both Northern Kentucky and Bellarmine, scheduling has been a nightmare over the last month for head coach Jeff Walz.

Since early December, due to COVID-19 issues both within the program and outside of it, Louisville's games against UNC, Florida State, Miami, Virginia and Pitt have all had to be postponed, with their second game at Duke outright cancelled. The game vs. FSU has been postponed twice, and the contest against UNC has now been postponed three times.

Though Louisville will not have to wait very long for their next game, as Walz tweeted that he is determined to find an opponent for Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 2:30, the slot that was previously filled by North Carolina.

Louisville is off to a 7-0 start this season, and ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only 9-0 Stanford.

