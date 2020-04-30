Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Jordan Lovett

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top seven for Class of 2021 safety Jordan Lovett, he announced Wednesday night on Twitter.

The Cardinals have some familiar competition to land a commitment from Lovett. Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Boston College, Georgia Tech and Missouri also made the cut.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound free safety would not have to travel far should he commit to the Cards, as he plays ball for North Hardin High School in Radcliff. A three-star prospect, he is the No. 6 player in the state of Kentucky and a Top 50 safety in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.

Lovett has a clear nose for the football and has incredibly high instincts. Leading the entire state in interceptions with 15, he knows how to bait quarterbacks into thinking there is an open window before coming out of nowhere for the pick. Closing speed is another quality trait that he possesses, which allows him to cover a lot of ground while the ball is in the air. So, if the quarterback doesn't have a quick release, Lovett will break the play down every single time or at the very least, take a passing option away.

This will be an intriguing recruitment to watch, as both Rivals and 247Sports are projecting him as a Kentucky commit. It would be a huge win for Scott Satterfield is he were to swoop and and steal Lovett from Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

