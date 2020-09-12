SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville's ACC Opener vs. Miami Moved to 7:30 p.m.

University of Louisville PR

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville and Miami football game scheduled for next Saturday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. and still be televised by ABC, the Atlantic Coast Conference on Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, the league announced that the game would kick off at 3:30 p.m. However, the league announced Saturday that two ACC Football games will be rescheduled.

The Virginia at Virginia Tech game will be postponed to a later date. The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, September 19. The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Virginia Tech football team. The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The Duke at Virginia game was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 14, and will now be played Saturday, September 26. Both teams previously shared an open date on September 26.

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference). The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. The two open dates for each team allows flexibility, when possible, to make necessary adjustments.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 SG Dallan Coleman

The four star prospect from the Sunshine State includes the Louisville men's basketball program in his top eleven schools.

MatthewMcGavic

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The 2020 college football season is set to begin.

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of the Tape: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Louisville kicks off the 2020 season by hosting Western Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium, Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers.

MatthewMcGavic

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

Here are some of the more notable storylines heading into Louisville's Saturday night season-opener against Western Kentucky.

MatthewMcGavic

Isaiah Hayes 'beyond thankful' & 'excited' to Begin 2020 Season at Full Health

Batting injuries throughout most of his collegiate career, Louisville safety Isaiah Hayes could not be happier to start the upcoming 2020 season completely healthy.

MatthewMcGavic

Scouting Report: Observations from Miami/UAB

Louisville doesn't play the Canes until next week, but Thursday night's Miami/UAB game gave us some insight into the Cardinals' first ACC opponent of the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Football Announces Captains for 2020 Season

Five captains have been chosen to represent the Cardinals for the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Old & New Faces on WKU Offense Awaiting Louisville

WKU has a largely veteran offense returning for a rematch with Louisville, but also features a fresh face stepping into a new role for the Hilltoppers heading into the season opener.

MatthewMcGavic

Scheme stays consistent with Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall

Louisville running backs combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards in 2019

samdraut

Louisville names Michael Lattin as New Football PA Announcer

After nearly 50 submissions for the role, the University of Louisville has selected Michael Lattin to be the next voice of Cardinal Stadium.

University of Louisville PR