Report: Vanderbilt Hiring Louisville RB Coach Norval McKenzie

The former Commodores running back and current member of the Cardinals coaching staff is reportedly joining his alma mater

(Photo of Norval McKenzie: Michelle Hutchins/Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NASHVILLE - As the Louisville football program transitions to the offseason following the 2020 season, head coach Scott Satterfield will be reportedly be doing so while looking for a new running backs coach.

According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, former Notre Dame defensive coordinator and newly hired Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has hired Louisville running backs coach Norval McKenzie to the same position.

He will replace Tim Horton, who coached under previous Commodores coach Derek Mason. Mason was fired in Nov. of last year, with Lea being hired last month.

It's a move that makes a lot of sense for McKenzie, as he is a Vanderbilt alum and was a teammate of Lea. He played for the Commodores from 2001 to 2004, rushing for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns during his collegiate career.

McKenzie's presence in the running backs room has clearly been felt since joining the staff prior to the 2019 season. Javian Hawkins had a breakout redshirt freshman year, rushing for 1,622 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, earning All-ACC Second Team Honors.

Hassan Hall has rushed for 806 yards and seven touchdowns as the primary backup the last two seasons, and Jalen Mitchell & Maurice Burkley stepped up when Hawkins opted out midway through the 2020 season.

Prior to joining the Cardinals, McKenzie was the running backs coach for Arkansas State from 2016 to 2018, where he was a Broyles Award nominee in his final season with the Red Wolves. Before his stint at Arkansas State, McKenzie spent five seasons at Furman, where he served as the running backs coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

