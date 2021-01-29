FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville Signee DE Victoine Brown Named a MaxPreps All-American

One of Louisville football's top signees in the Class of 2021 has been recognized as one of the top players in high school football
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Victoine Brown: Gwinnett Prep Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of Louisville football's top signees in the Class of 2021 has been recognized as one of the top high school players in the nation, as defensive end Victoine Brown has been named to the 2020 MaxPreps High School Football All-America Team. He was named to the Second Team Defense, along with Grayson (Ga.) teammate Jayvian Allen.

"Honestly it feels amazing," Brown told 247Sports. "It only feels better being that me and one of the dudes I grew up with, is it on with me. Seriously dreams to reality."

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound was one of the first verbal pledges in the 2021 recruiting class, committing in March of last year, and signed during the Early Signing Period last month.

SI All-American named him as a candidate for their 2020 All-American team last summer, and he proved why during his senior campaign for Grayson HS. He logged 32 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries. He also played a key role in helping the Rams clinch the 7A State Championship, as well as the No. 2 national ranking.

Related: Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Signee Victoine Brown

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

VicBrownHeadshot
Football

Louisville Signee DE Victoine Brown Named a MaxPreps All-American

F86E9961-50CE-4A19-99CF-1F0018A16996
Basketball

Fast Start Powers Louisville Past North Carolina

AC_FBC2018_19_EXPANSION_FACILITIES_0294
Football

Observations from Louisville Football's 2021 Schedule

USATSI_15491828_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Chris Mack Pleased With Louisville's Defense, Effort vs. Clemson Despite Loss

USATSI_13854692_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football's 2021 ACC Schedule Announced

1
Basketball

What Head Coach Chris Mack Said After 54-50 Loss vs. Clemson

USATSI_14047229_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Cold Shooting Extends Louisville's Winless Streak at Clemson

USATSI_12449417_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Former Louisville All-American Asia Durr Opens Up About Her Struggle With COVID-19