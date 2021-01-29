Louisville Signee DE Victoine Brown Named a MaxPreps All-American

One of Louisville football's top signees in the Class of 2021 has been recognized as one of the top players in high school football

(Photo of Victoine Brown: Gwinnett Prep Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of Louisville football's top signees in the Class of 2021 has been recognized as one of the top high school players in the nation, as defensive end Victoine Brown has been named to the 2020 MaxPreps High School Football All-America Team. He was named to the Second Team Defense, along with Grayson (Ga.) teammate Jayvian Allen.

"Honestly it feels amazing," Brown told 247Sports. "It only feels better being that me and one of the dudes I grew up with, is it on with me. Seriously dreams to reality."

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound was one of the first verbal pledges in the 2021 recruiting class, committing in March of last year, and signed during the Early Signing Period last month.

SI All-American named him as a candidate for their 2020 All-American team last summer, and he proved why during his senior campaign for Grayson HS. He logged 32 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries. He also played a key role in helping the Rams clinch the 7A State Championship, as well as the No. 2 national ranking.

Related: Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Signee Victoine Brown

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp