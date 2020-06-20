Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

VIDEO: DE Victoine Brown discusses recruiting, the Class of 2021 and the future

Matthew McGavic

Ever since three-star Class of 2021 defensive Victoine Brown committed to the Louisville Cardinals football program back in late March, he has not only been one of the biggest proponents of his recruiting class, but also one of its biggest recruiters.

He has become extremely vocal on social media ever since his verbal pledge to Scott Satterfield and Co., and has had a hand in helping land a few of Louisville's sixteen 2021 commitments.

Louisville Report sat down with Brown to talk about his efforts as a player-recruiter, his thoughts on the class as a whole, and what could be next:

Related Links:

Scott Satterfield Recruiting Both Talent and Character

Players exceeding Louisville coaches' expectations in return

Satterfield Maintaining Player/Coach Dynamic Amidst Shifting Balance of Power

The Week in Recruiting:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville is "HIGH" on Christopher Paul Jr's List of Schools

Class of 2021 inside linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. recently re-opened his recruitment, and Louisville is already one of the top contenders to land the Crisp Country (GA) product.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2022 shooting guard M.J. Rice

The five-star prospect out of Virginia is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 OL Michael Gonzalez commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from North Carolina is the sixteenth commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 S TJ Quinn commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of Georgia becomes the fifteenth commitment for the Cardinals' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Satterfield Maintaining Player/Coach Dynamic Amidst Shifting Balance of Power

Louisville Football head coach Scott Satterfield talks about the shifting balance of power across college football, and the player-coach dynamic in his own program.

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield Recruiting Both Talent and Character

Head coach Scott Satterfield is bringing in his fair share of talented players for the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 recruiting cycle, but skill & ability is only part of the equation for him.

Matthew McGavic

Players exceeding Louisville coaches' expectations in return

Scott Satterfield says student-athletes did "great work" while on their own back home

samdraut

Class of 2021 S Derrick Edwards commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from South Florida becomes the fourteenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 CB Kani Walker commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Georgia & former Boston College pledge becomes the thirteenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic