Watch: Javian Hawkins Scores in Titans’ Preseason Game vs. Bears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins didn’t waste much time showing the Tennessee Titans why they should keep him on their 53-man roster.

Just two days after being signed by the organization, Hawkins had one last shot to show what he can do. On Saturday, the Chicago Bears came to Nashville in what was the Titans’ final game of the preseason, and he seized the moment.

Late in the third quarter, facing 3rd & Goal from the one-yard line, Hawkins was given the ball. The 5-foot-9, 196-pound speedster lowered his pads, hit the hole in the middle of the line of scrimmage, and punched it in for the first profession touchdown of his career.

Although Tennessee still fell 27-24, that score helped narrow the Titans’ deficit to just 21-17 at that point in time. And of course, the person to congratulate him first was none other than former Louisville teammate and 2021 fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick. Hawkins finished the game with 10 carries for 49 yards.

The Titans have until Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST to trim their roster down to 53. Hawkins is fighting primarily for the Titans’ third-string running back spot, behind All-Pro Derrick Henry and second-year player Darrynton Evans. Brian Hill, Jeremy McNichols, and Mekhi Sargent are his primary competition.

Hawkins was picked up by the Titans on Thursday, after he had been waived by the Falcons on Tuesday as part of the NFL's 80-man roster cut deadline. He had signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent immediately after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While he had several flashes of potential in training camp, Hawkins was given very little preseason opportunities with the Falcons. He rushed ten times for 48 yards in Atlanta’s two preseason games against the Titans and Dolphins, and at one point, was even listed at their seventh-string running back.

Despite opting out Louisville’s 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the Titusville, Fla. native burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach in 2019. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: George Walker IV - Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

