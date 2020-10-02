2021 Football Recruiting: Who Will Be Louisville's Next OL Commit?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff has had a tremendous amount of success out on the recruiting trail. Currently sporting a 21-man Class of 2021 where 14 of whom are SI All-American watch list candidates, it's a class that when everything is said and done will be in the conversation for best on-paper class in program history.

That being said, there are still needs that program has to address. Following the decommitment of offensive tackle Zen Michalski earlier this week, the Cardinals now only have two offensive line commits in the '21 class. While offensive guards Aaron Gunn & Michael Gonzalez are both SIAA watch list candidates, Louisville ideally needs at least one or two more offensive linemen added to the fold if they want to continue to build depth at that position.

While it's starting to get late in the cycle with the Early Signing Period roughly two months away, there are still plenty of prospects for Louisville to pursue. Recruiting is a fluid venture where anything could change at a moment's notice, but as of now here are the three most-likely candidates to become Louisville's next O-line commit:

Yousef Mugharbil

While losing Michalski undoubtedly hurting considering how much he has progressed over the last twelve months, landing a commitment from Mugharbil would be a solid consolation prize.

The Murphy (N.C.) HS product is one of the best offensive linemen in the Class of 2021, as the 6-foot-5 & 305-pound prospect was named to the SIAA watch list over the summer. He was described as a "grunt working guard prospect" who "thrives in the run game" by SIAA.

Not much has transpired in this recruitment since Louisville was named to his top seven schools back in late July, but he still remains a top remaining target for the staff.

Armon Bethea

You don't ironically earn the nickname "Big Baby" without good reason, and Bethea definitely has earned that moniker.

The Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall prospect weighs in at 6-foot-6 & 310-pounds, and as you can imagine with a frame like that he is a mauler in the run game. While he is not able to play this year due to COVID-19, he has already proven his worth to the point where he was invited to participate in the All-American Bowl down in San Antonio, Tx.

At this point in time, it is primarily a four-horse race between Louisville, Arizona State, Ole Miss & Arkansas. Don't expect high to decide any time soon, as he has already decided he will commit at the AA Bowl on Jan. 2.

Brandon Baldwin

Remember how I mentioned that recruiting is a fluid venture and anything can happen at anytime? Baldwin is a perfect example as he did not receive an offer from the Cardinals until Sept. 30, but is already.

However the late offer is not indicative of his on-field play. The 6-foot-7 & 315-pound JUCO prospect has great agility for such a large frame, has good footwork, and as you can imagine is physically imposing at the line.

Michigan State appears to be the early favorite over both Louisville and Maryland to land the Independence C.C. (KS) product. But as previously stated, nothing in recruiting is ever concrete so don't count out the Cards just yet.

Zen Michalski

That's right, Louisville still has a chance to retain one of their first commits of the 2021 class.

After decommitting earlier this week, the 6-foot-6, 288-pound prospect from Floyds Knobs (In.) Floyd Central included the Cardinals in his recently announced top four schools.

Ohio State appears to be the favorite out of the four schools in the running, but don't count out Louisville just yet.

(Photo of Yousef Mugharbil via Inside Pack Sports)

