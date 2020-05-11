Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Jaedon Wilson

The University of Louisville football program has made the top ten for Class of 2021 wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, he announced Sunday night.

A fair share of midwestern and west coast programs are in the running for Wilson, as Arkansas, Illinois, UCLA, Nebraska, California, Utah, Missouri, Kansas and Oregon State all made the cut alongside the Cardinals.

The six-foot-three, 172-pound wideout from DeSoto in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Wilson is the No. 115 prospect in the football-rich state of Texas and the No. 119 receiver in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

That might not all too impressive at first glance, but the three-star prospect has some solid film. Thanks to a combination of speed and route running, he continually finds a way to create separation from his defender in any way he can. Plus with a physical build such as his, he is able to take a fair amount of hits.

His ability to breakaway from defenders shows up in the stat sheet too. In his junior year for the DeSoto Eagles, he averaged 18.6 yards per reception and hauled in six touchdowns

Wilson is one of 33 uncommitted Class of 2021 wide receivers to be offered a scholarship from the Louisville Cardinals.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp