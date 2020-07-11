Louisville preparation "business as usual" for 2020 season

There is no escaping the thought of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Russ Yeast says Louisville football players have to go about preparation for the 2020 season as business as usual.

“It’s all over the country, it’s not something that we are going to be able to get away from,” Yeast said. “We are taking all the precautions we need to and we are doing it as safe as possible. We are going to prepare for the season until they say there is no season.”

Louisville announced two student-athletes on the men’s basketball team were confirmed with COVID-19 earlier this week, the first announced confirmed cases by the University since student-athletes returned to campus.

The senior safety who had 61 tackles last season has been rehabbing his knee this offseason after suffering a season-ending injury against Syracuse last year.

Yeast admitted to thinking about the potential of his final year being altered due to the pandemic.

There are reports that the ACC is expected to announce a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.

“It’s something that I think about every day, coming back rehabbing, working hard every day trying to get back,” Yeast said. “Do all this work and then come back and not have a season would be pretty tough. To come back and have an altered season would be tough on all of us.”

He is hopeful that a full season can be played and will continue to prepare.

“Looking at right now, I am pretty confident that we will have a season, that’s the only thing that I can prepare for at this point,” Yeast said. “We can’t prepare as if we are not having a season.”