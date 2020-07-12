Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville secondary more knowledgeable in Brown's second year

samdraut

In Bryan Brown’s second year as Louisville football’s defensive coordinator, the Cardinals have a better idea of how the system works.

Russ Yeast, a vocal leader in the secondary as a returning starter at safety, has the same defensive coordinator in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career.

Yeast finished fifth on the team in tackles in 2019, tallying 61 tackles and an interception in 11 games.

The secondary has a better idea conceptual of how to play in Brown’s system in the second year.

“We didn’t have to learn a new install, so it’s picking up on what we built on last year,” Yeast said. “It’s more reps instead of teaching, so I think we are going to be a lot better. We are going to be faster, we just have to be able to create more turnovers and play more sound.”

Despite the departure of safety Khane Pass, the team’s third leading tackler last season, the secondary returns experienced production this year.

Chandler Jones, Marlon Character and Anthony Johnson started at cornerback last season. Jones had 50 tackles and a team-high 10 pass break-ups while starting all 13 games.

Isaiah Hayes, a transfer from Arizona, played in place of Yeast in the final two games last year. Hayes had five tackles in Louisville’s victory in the Music City Bowl over Mississippi State.

“Isaiah brings a lot of experience to the table, he can play both positions as a safety, he is really smart, he knows everything,” Yeast said.

Jack Fagot had 23 tackles and an interception last season.

“Jack is freakishly athletic, he has some game experience,” Yeast said. “He is ready to go.”

Marqui Lowery and Jamel Starks participated in seven spring practices before the remainder of Louisville’s sessions were cut short due to COVID-19.

Greedy Vance, Lovie Jenkins and Josh Minkins are a trio of incoming players that add depth to the secondary.

“All the young guys are talented,” Yeast said. “I’m really confident in those guys too.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 WR Malachi Bennett

The four-star prospect from Alabama has updated his list of top schools, with Louisville Football still in the mix.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville preparation "business as usual" for 2020 season

Senior safety says Louisville will prepare for full season despite COVID-19 threat

samdraut

Who's Left? Here Are the Power 5 Teams Louisville Has Yet to Face

The Louisville Football program might be entering their 102nd year of competition, but there are still plenty of Power Five teams that the Cardinals have never played against.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Delays Decision on 2020 Fall Sports

While the Big Ten & Pac-12 have already decided to move to a conference-only 2020 fall schedule, ACC Commissioner John Swofford isn't quite ready to make the same decision.

Matthew McGavic

TBT: Ryan McMahon, Red Scare hold off House of 'Paign

It got hairy towards the end, but former Louisville men's basketball guard Ryan McMahon and Red Scare held off House of 'Paign long enough to advance to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament.

Matthew McGavic

Liberty transfer CB Kei'Trel Clark commits to Louisville

Former Liberty Flames cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has committed to the Louisville Cardinals football program.

Matthew McGavic

What a Conference-Only 2020 Football Season Would Look Like for Louisville

The ACC is reportedly expected to move to a conference-only football schedule in 2020. What would such a season look like for the Louisville Cardinals?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Tee Webb shows potential in spring practices

Freshman quarterback adjusting to the collegiate level at Louisville

samdraut

Report: ACC Expected to Announce Conference-Only 2020 Football Schedule

Following suit of the Big Ten, the Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to play conference-only football games for the 2020 season according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Delays Competition of Fall Olympic Sports to September 1

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced a delay in competition of fall Olympic Sports until September 1, a move that affects four Louisville sports.

Matthew McGavic