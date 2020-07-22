Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 OL Yousef Mugharbil

While the University of Louisville football program has been recruiting at a high level during the current recruiting cycle, they are still looking for at least one and possibly two more offensive linemen for their final four scholarship spots.

On Wednesday the Cardinals got a little bit closer to finding their next member of OC Dwayne Ledford's Band of Brothers, as four-star Class of 2021 offensive guard/tackle Yousef Mugharbil revealed his top seven schools with Louisville making the cut.

There's some stiff competition to land the Murphy High (NC) product; as Florida, North Carolina, Penn State, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech all made the cut alongside the Cards.

One of the top offensive linemen in the class, Mugharbil is the No. 15 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 259 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

He was also recently named as a candidate to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America Team watch list, and is described as a "grunt working guard prospect" by SI All-American. The 6-foot-5 & 305-pound prospect was characterized as an effort player even at his size, who thrives in the run game.

Yousef Mugharbil's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cards currently have twenty-one verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, but just three are offensive linemen: offensive guard Aaron Gunn, offensive tackle Zen Michalski and offensive guard Michael Gonzalez.

