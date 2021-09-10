'22 WR Zavion Thomas Decommits from Louisville

The wide receiver from Louisiana is backing off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

MARRERO, La. - Louisville football's already small 2022 recruiting class just got a little bit smaller. Marrero (La.) John Ehret wide receiver Zavion Thomas, who committed to the Cardinals in late July, announced Friday that he has decommitted from the program and reopened his recruitment.

"First I want to thank God for putting me in this position and blessing with the opportunities I have today," he said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I want to thank Coach Satterfield and the entire Louisville staff for believing in my abilities, they have been nothing but great to me. Wish you guys the best."

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound slot receiver was not a nationally ranked recruit at the time of his commitment, but has been slowly generating national interest since. He is now ranked as the No 62 wide receiver in the nation and No. 21 prospect in the state of Louisiana by Rivals, as well as the No. 652 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

He currently holds offers from Mississippi State, Memphis, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss, and Tulane among others, and is generating interest from Florida State, LSU and other SEC programs.

Over on the gridiron during his junior campaign, Thomas hauled in 45 receptions for 1,050 and eight touchdowns, while also running an 11.08 100-meter time in track and field. At a camp hosted by LSU in July, he clocked a 4.32 second 40-yard dash.

Following the decommitment, Louisville now sports just a six-man 2022 recruiting class. Due to the amount of returning players from last season taking advantage of a free year of eligibility due to COVID, head coach Scott Satterfield estimated that the class will only have 10-12 signees.

(Photo of Zavion Thomas: David Grunfield - NOLA.com)

