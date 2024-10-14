Louisville Report

Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named ACC Rookie of the Week

The true freshman running back had a career day against Virginia.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 12, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) carries the ball past Virginia Cavaliers safety Corey Thomas Jr. (3) to score a touchdown during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) carries the ball past Virginia Cavaliers safety Corey Thomas Jr. (3) to score a touchdown during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Brown led all Louisville rushers with 20 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 24-20 road win over Virginia on Saturday. It was his third 100-yard game of the game, the second most by a rookie in school history.

This season, Brown has rushed for 508 yards, the third-highest total by a true freshman in program history, trailing only Lamar Jackson (960) and John Brewer (573). Brown is the second true freshman in Louisville history to have three 100-yard rushing games, joining Lamar Jackson, who had five 100-yard rushing games in 2015.

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic