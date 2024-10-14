Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named ACC Rookie of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Brown led all Louisville rushers with 20 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 24-20 road win over Virginia on Saturday. It was his third 100-yard game of the game, the second most by a rookie in school history.
This season, Brown has rushed for 508 yards, the third-highest total by a true freshman in program history, trailing only Lamar Jackson (960) and John Brewer (573). Brown is the second true freshman in Louisville history to have three 100-yard rushing games, joining Lamar Jackson, who had five 100-yard rushing games in 2015.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
