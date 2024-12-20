Watch: Dani Busboom Kelly, Louisville Players Preview Penn State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It all comes down to this. Following a gutsy takedown of Pitt in the Final Four, the Louisville volleyball program is set to do battle against Penn State in the national championship.
"Just very thankful to be practicing today," head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. "Still in awe of this team and what we did last night, and just kind of soaking that in. We took a light practice today, and we'll get after it a little bit more tomorrow, but we'll use today as kind of a mental reset and organizational day,"
Both teams had to overcome early adversity in their respective national semifinal matchups. The Cardinals (30-5) dropped their first set against the Panthers, but were able to win the next three despite losing star Anna DeBeer early in the decisive fourth set. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions (34-2) pulled off the daunting reverse sweep vs. Nebraska, losing the first two sets before winning the final three.
Prior to their matchup with the Panthers, Busboom Kelly, Elena Scott and Phekran Kong took time to meet with the media. They discussed the national semifinal matchup vs. Pitt, previewed the upcoming showdown with Penn State, and more.
Below is the video from their press conference:
Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly, Elena Scott and Phekran Kong
(Photo via Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky