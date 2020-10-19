Louisville Baseball: Snider's Dodgers Win 2020 Pizza Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Dropping the opening game of the 2020 Pizza Bowl - Louisville Baseball's annual five-game intrasquad fall series - Snider's Dodgers were able to rally back and win three consecutive games to clinch the series over Vrable's Braves.

The Dodgers used a combination of strong pitching and hot bats to take down the Braves, outscoring them 21-8 during their three-game series win streak.

OF Levi Usher & INF/OF Cam Masterman led the charge at the plate, as the duo collected five hits a piece to lead all batters. Usher also collected three doubles & five walks while Masterman drove in six runs, all of which were series bests.

Masterman also hit a pair of home runs, as did C/1B's Dalton Rushing & Ben Bianco. INF Lucas Dunn & INF/RHP Jared Poland also tallied solo homers.

On the mound, RHP Glenn Albanese & LHP Adam Elliott each struck out double digit batters - with Albanese fanning 17 over 9.1 innings and Elliott sitting down 10 over 7.2 innings. Neither surrendered a run.

Right-handers Seamus Barrett, JR Langworthy and Jared Poland as well as left-hander Michael Kirian also had scoreless Pizza Bowl outings, with the four combining for 19 strikeouts over 13.1 innings.

In the series opener, Masterman hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Braves a 5-4 win. Kirian & fellow lefty Michael Prosecky each had solid starts on the mound, with Kirian tossing eight strikeouts in five shutout innings and Prosecky allowing just one run in 3.2 innings.

Albanese led the way for the game two equalizer, as the righty allowed just two baserunners over five shutout innings in a 5-2 Dodger victory. Rushing & fellow catcher Henry Davis each drove in a pair of runs.

It was an offensive onslaught in game three, as the Dodgers collected 11 runs on 11 hits while holding the Braves to just two runs on seven hits. Bianco's two home runs in the series both came in this game to drive in four runs, while OF Trey Leonard also had three RBI on three hits.

The Dodgers clinched the series on OF Chris Seng's walk-off ninth inning single, winning 5-4. Seng drove in three runs on two hits, with Dunn & Poland also collecting a pair of hits.

Even with the series in hand, Albanese turned in yet another solid performance - striking out 11 batter in just 4.1 innings. After he exited the game, a Poland solo shot & Masterman three-run blast were assisted by an RBI single from Luke Brown to give the Braves a 5-1 game five compensatory win.

With the end of the Pizza Bowl, the Cardinals have now completed their fall baseball season.

