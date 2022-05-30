Skip to main content

Louisville's 2022 NCAA Tournament Draw Revealed

Postseason play at Jim Patterson Stadium starts this Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from learning that postseason baseball will be making a return to Jim Patterson Stadium, the Louisville baseball program now knows their exact draw to start the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals (38-18-1) were chosen as the No. 12 national seed, barely missing out on a top-eight seed for the Big Dance. They are paired up against the College Station regional, where the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies are the hosts.

No. 2 regional seed Oregon (35-23), No. 3 Michigan (32-26) and No. 4 Southeast Missouri State (37-20) round out the paring for the Louisville Regional. The Ducks received an at-large bid for the Big Dance, while the Wolverines and Redhawks won the Big Ten and Ohio Valley Conference tournaments, respectively. Louisville took two from Michigan in a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium back in mid-March.

The NCAA Tournament gets underway on Friday, June 3. Louisville will start their Road to Omaha against Southeast Missouri State, with Oregon squaring off against Michigan. All Regionals are a double-elimination format, and the complete schedule will be announced later this evening.

Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell is heading into his 13th postseason appearance in his 16 years at the helm. He sports a 32-11 record in Regionals, including 24-4 in the Cardinals' previous eight times hosting. They have advanced to the Super Regionals eight times, and have only failed to win a regional as a host once, coming in 2010.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

