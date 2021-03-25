FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

3rd & Central: Episode 3 - Trending in the Right Direction

On this episode, Matt & Matt discuss the start of conference play for Louisville Baseball, break down the season's bigger storylines and top performers, and preview the Notre Dame series.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Lucas Dunn and Louisville Players: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic take a look into Louisville baseball's first month of the 2021 season.

The guys discuss recap the start of conference play for the Cardinals, go over some of the season's bigger storylines as they approach the midway point of the regular season, break down Louisville's top performers thus far, and give a preview of the upcoming Atlantic Division series with No. 12 Notre Dame.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes as well as Spotify. Also be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter at @3rdCentralPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, following the direct link to iTunes here and Spotify here*

Also, check out the first two episodes of '3rd & Central' below:

Related Content:

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook at @LouisvilleOnSI, following us on Twitter at @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Also be sure to follow Matt Sefcovic at @MattSefcovic & State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter

AH4A7528
Other Sports

3rd & Central: Episode 3 - Trending in the Right Direction

USATSI_15405277_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Who Louisville is Targeting in the Transfer Portal

USATSI_15702938_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Malik Williams Proud of Jae'Lyn Withers' Efforts During First On-Court Season

1 (1)
Basketball

Louisville Rallies to Defeat Northwestern, Advances to Sweet Sixteen

207DA370-FAE4-4E2D-88F3-605D183850B9
Basketball

Jeff Walz Named WBCA National Coach of the Year Finalist

USATSI_14013368_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Malik Williams Optimistic for Full Recovery Ahead of Next Season

1
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Northwestern Wildcats

1
Other Sports

Louisville Routs Western Kentucky Behind Offensive Explosion