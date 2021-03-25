3rd & Central: Episode 3 - Trending in the Right Direction

On this episode, Matt & Matt discuss the start of conference play for Louisville Baseball, break down the season's bigger storylines and top performers, and preview the Notre Dame series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic take a look into Louisville baseball's first month of the 2021 season.

The guys discuss recap the start of conference play for the Cardinals, go over some of the season's bigger storylines as they approach the midway point of the regular season, break down Louisville's top performers thus far, and give a preview of the upcoming Atlantic Division series with No. 12 Notre Dame.

