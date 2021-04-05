FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

3rd & Central: Episode 4 - Rivalry Week and Midseason Review

On this episode, Matt & Matt preview Louisville baseball's upcoming game against Kentucky, and grade the first half of the 2021 season.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Drew Campbell: Jessica Abell - The Louisville Cardinal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic are taking a look at Louisville baseball's upcoming rivalry game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The guys break down the Wildcats and give their predictions for the first of two games against UK this season. They also hand out midseason grades to both the position players and the pitching staff and discuss what they want to see in the second half of the season.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes as well as Spotify. Also be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter at @3rdCentralPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, following the direct link to iTunes here and Spotify here*

Also, check out the first three episodes of '3rd & Central' below:

Related Content:

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook at @LouisvilleOnSI, following us on Twitter at @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Also be sure to follow Matt Sefcovic at @MattSefcovic & State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter

Photo-Apr-02-6-41-15-PM-1024x683
Other Sports

3rd & Central: Episode 4 - Rivalry Week and Midseason Review

USATSI_10718644_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Men's Basketball Officially Announces Addition of Guard Jarrod West

CB78635C-4F40-4F75-A69D-63419759D8B6
Basketball

Louisville Ranked No. 6 in ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early Top 25’ for 2021-22

USATSI_15820328_168388606_lowres
Football

Tutu Atwell Not Concerned With Size Issues Ahead of NFL Draft

EusQY6oXMAI4vnp
Other Sports

Louisville Denied Sweep Over Wake Forest

C5610CE5-B3A3-47D5-BD0C-DC5A6D2DA263
Basketball

David Johnson, Carlik Jones Slide Down The Athletic's Latest NBA Draft Big Board

USATSI_15361885_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Makes Top 8 For '22 ATH Azareyeh Thomas

1 (2)
Other Sports

Louisville Holds Off Wake Forest to Clinch Series