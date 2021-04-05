3rd & Central: Episode 4 - Rivalry Week and Midseason Review

On this episode, Matt & Matt preview Louisville baseball's upcoming game against Kentucky, and grade the first half of the 2021 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic are taking a look at Louisville baseball's upcoming rivalry game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The guys break down the Wildcats and give their predictions for the first of two games against UK this season. They also hand out midseason grades to both the position players and the pitching staff and discuss what they want to see in the second half of the season.

