3rd & Central: Episodes 5 & 6 - Gearing Up for the Postseason, Zach Britton Interview

On this podcast doubleheader, Matt & Matt discuss Louisville baseball's postseason outlook, and then are joined by former Cardinals outfielder Zach Britton.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Instead of a single episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic are bringing you a double dose of podcast content!

First, the guys take a look at Louisville baseball's NCAA Tournament resume up to this point. They break it down, examine how the last few weeks of the regular season can shape it, the Cardinals' ACC Tournament outlook, and then take a look at some projections.

For the next episode, McGavic is joined by former Louisville baseball outfielder/catcher Zach Britton, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. They discuss Britton's minor league experience so far, reflect on his time at Louisville, then Britton gives his take on the current Cardinals squad.

