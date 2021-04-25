FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

3rd & Central: Episodes 5 & 6 - Gearing Up for the Postseason, Zach Britton Interview

On this podcast doubleheader, Matt & Matt discuss Louisville baseball's postseason outlook, and then are joined by former Cardinals outfielder Zach Britton.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Zach Britton: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Instead of a single episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic are bringing you a double dose of podcast content!

First, the guys take a look at Louisville baseball's NCAA Tournament resume up to this point. They break it down, examine how the last few weeks of the regular season can shape it, the Cardinals' ACC Tournament outlook, and then take a look at some projections.

For the next episode, McGavic is joined by former Louisville baseball outfielder/catcher Zach Britton, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. They discuss Britton's minor league experience so far, reflect on his time at Louisville, then Britton gives his take on the current Cardinals squad.

Give both episodes a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes as well as Spotify. Also be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter at @3rdCentralPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes click here for Episode 5 and here for Episode 6*

Related Content:

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook at @LouisvilleOnSI, following us on Twitter at @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Also be sure to follow Matt Sefcovic at @MattSefcovic & State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter

JR_BBC2018_19_FSU_2_0671
Other Sports

3rd & Central: Episodes 5 & 6 - Gearing Up for the Postseason, Zach Britton Interview

USATSI_13435074_168388606_lowres
Football

Southern Miss Transfer DT Jacques Turner Commits to Louisville

USATSI_15200538_168388606_lowres
Football

A Look at Louisville Football's 2021 Roster

USATSI_13982505_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Transfer Guard Josh Nickelberry Commits to La Salle

USATSI_15696582_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Corey Ray Called Up, Makes MLB Debut

CSUN-Clay-football-preview_2
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Commit Khalib Johnson

Khalib-JohnsonCC-scaled
Football

Class of 2022 QB Khalib Johnson Commits to Louisville

USATSI_14986005_168388606_lowres
Football

Tutu Atwell Drawing Comparisons to Former First Round Selection