7th Inning Stretch: Back in Action (Week 11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time in ten days, the Louisville baseball program is back on the diamond. After downing Kentucky back on Apr. 20, their weekend home series against Pitt was cancelled due to COVID issues with the Panthers.

The Cardinals were unable to find a replacement opponent, but used to time to both get healthy and get in extra practice reps. Now, they head back on the road to Clemson, S.C. for a date with the Tigers.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville is ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation among the six major collegiate baseball polls (Perfect Game).

Louisville is fifth in the nation in both stolen bases (89) and stolen bases per game (2.62).

Louisville leads the ACC in: batting average (.299), on base percentage (.394), scoring (7.4), slugging percentage (.475) and triples (11).

Outfielder Levi Usher is sixth in the nation in stolen bases with 23.

Catcher Henry Davis is fifth in the nation in on base percentage at .525.

Infielder Alex Binelas is 17th in the nation in RBI with 43.

The Week Ahead

Coming up this week, the Cardinals will spend the entire weekend on the road.

Friday, Apr. 30 at 6:00pm at Clemson

ACC Network Extra



1450 WXVW

Saturday, May 1 at 3:00pm at Clemson

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, May 2 at 2:00pm at Clemson

ESPNU



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Weekend

School: Clemson University

Nickname: Tigers

Location: Clemson, S.C.

Total Enrollment: 25,822

Head Coach (school record): Monte Lee (200-104)

2021 Record (conference record): 18-18 (12-12)

All-Time Series Record: Clemson leads 14-10

Team Leaders:

Avg: Caden Grice (.323)

RBI: Caden Grice (31)

HR: Caden Grice (8)

ERA: Geoffrey Gilbert (1.71)

Strikeouts: Mack Anglin (43)

Wins: Nick Clayton (5)

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings & Records:

Clemson Louisville Highest Poll Ranking NR No. 4 RPI 60th 43rd SOS 23rd 91st Home Record 12-8 15-5 Away Record 5-9 8-6 Neutral Record 1-1 0-0

Hitting:

Clemson Louisville Base on Balls 124th (143) 74th (158) Batting Average 201st (.253) 23rd (.299) Hits 120th (306) 107th (39) Home Runs 41st (43) 47th (41) On Base Percentage 195th (.352) 30th (.394) Runs 129th (195) 46th (251) Slugging Percentage 143rd (.405) 20th (.475)

Pitching:

Clemson Louisville Earned Run Average 111th (4.67) 79th (4.32) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 144th (9.28) 61st (8.19) Strikeouts Per 9 Innings 75th (9.4) 89th (9.2) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 33rd (2.88) 140th (1.98) WHIP 82nd (1.39) 103rd (1.43) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 31st (3.26) 170th (4.64)

Clemson Tigers:

Clemson best described as an average team at best, as noted by their .500 record up to this point in the season. They haven't been the best against top tier competition, as they sport a 5-12 record against RPI Quadrant 1 opponents, and have won just three series' against opponent with a record above .500 (Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, NC State).

The Tigers are below average at the plate, sporting a team batting average of just .253, but they do have a pair of hitters to keep an eye on. First baseman Caden Grice leads Clemson in several categories - including home runs (8), RBI (31), total bases (72) and all three slash line categories at .323/.427/.581. While there is a bit of a drop off after that, infielder James Parker has been solid as well - as he is the only other Tiger with 70+ total bases (71), and is second in BA (.297), homers (7) and SLG (.490). Beyond those two, not many pose a significant threat.

Over on the mound, Clemson is a bit more of a threat. While the team ERA is a tad high at 4.67, the have one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in the ACC at 2.88. Their weekend rotation of RHP Mack Anglin and LHPs Keyshawn Askew & Mat Clark is solid overall, as the trio has surrendered 38 earned runs in 99.2 innings pitched. The best out of this bunch is Clark, as he has the lowest ERA at 2.97 and an impressive 31 strikeouts to just one walk. LHP Geoffrey Gilbert is their best option out of the bullpen with an ERA of 1.71 in 20 appearances/31.2 IP and 41 strikeouts, but no other reliever has an ERA below 3.50.

